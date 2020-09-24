Valley Youth Theatre Alum Emma Stone Joins Local Talent for 9-Hour Telethon

Emma Stone’s live segment with Bobb Cooper

The Event: VYTal Affair-athon

The Cause: Valley Youth Theatre

Event Date: August 22, 2020

Emcees: Local television personalities Brad Perry, Cory McCloskey, Yetta Gibson, Carey Pena and John Hook & Gina Salazar Hook served as telethon co-hosts with Bobb Cooper, VYT’s Producing Artistic Director.

Event Chair: Andrea Tyler Evans

Top Sponsors: Sanderson Lincoln, Clairvoyant, APS, Edward Jones, Carstens Family Fund, Freeport-McMoRan Foundation, BBVA Compass, BOK Financial, Capital Group Companies, Gammage & Burnham, KPMG, Hope & Jay Ozer, Lorna Pederson, Pono Construction, Sherman & Howard, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Valley Toyota Dealers

Honoree: Edward Jones

Venue: The event was live streamed from Valley Youth Theatre and incorporated performances by 116 VYT Alumni and Cast Members

Dollars Raised: $238,000+

Notable Moments: VYT Alumni Emma Stone closed the telethon event by share stories about her time at the theatre and made a contribution of $32,000 in celebration of the organization’s 32 year history. To see the full broadcast, go to: vytfundraiser2020.com or to see individual performances, go to: youtube.com/user/VYTPhoenix/videos

Photos Courtesy of Valley Youth Theatre

Judd & Billie Jo Herberger joined the broadcast from home

VYT Alum Kimiko Glenn

Past Honorees Gary Johnson and Oscar De las Salas

David Carruth of Edward Jones accepts the 2020 VYTAL Award

VYT Alum Channing Cooper

Guest Host Brad Perry interviews VYT Alum Chef Tommy D’Ambrosio

Bobb Cooper with Guest Co-Host Carey Pena

Kayla Trevino performed “We’re All Made of Stars”

Prescott Smidt performed “Where Do We Go From Here?”

Guest Co-Host Yetta Gibson

Sydney Vance performed “Home”

Guest Co-Hosts John Hook & Gina Salazar Hook

VYT Alum Asijah Picket performed “Tomorrow” from Serbia

Kate Williams performed “I Know It’s Today”

Hairspray Cast Reunion

Taylor Luthor performed “Taylor the Latte Boy”