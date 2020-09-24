Valley Youth Theatre Alum Emma Stone Joins Local Talent for 9-Hour Telethon

Emma Stone’s live segment with Bobb Cooper

The Event: VYTal Affair-athon

The Cause: Valley Youth Theatre

Event Date: August 22, 2020

Emcees: Local television personalities Brad Perry, Cory McCloskey, Yetta Gibson, Carey Pena and John Hook & Gina Salazar Hook served as telethon co-hosts with Bobb Cooper, VYT’s Producing Artistic Director.

Event Chair: Andrea Tyler Evans

Top Sponsors: Sanderson Lincoln, Clairvoyant, APS, Edward Jones, Carstens Family Fund, Freeport-McMoRan Foundation, BBVA Compass, BOK Financial, Capital Group Companies, Gammage & Burnham, KPMG, Hope & Jay Ozer, Lorna Pederson, Pono Construction, Sherman & Howard, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Valley Toyota Dealers

Honoree: Edward Jones

Venue: The event was live streamed from Valley Youth Theatre and incorporated performances by 116 VYT Alumni and Cast Members

Dollars Raised: $238,000+

Notable Moments: VYT Alumni Emma Stone closed the telethon event by share stories about her time at the theatre and made a contribution of $32,000 in celebration of the organization’s 32 year history. To see the full broadcast, go to: vytfundraiser2020.com or to see individual performances, go to: youtube.com/user/VYTPhoenix/videos

Photos Courtesy of Valley Youth Theatre

Judd & Billie Jo Herberger joined the broadcast from home
VYT Alum Kimiko Glenn
Past Honorees Gary Johnson and Oscar De las Salas
David Carruth of Edward Jones accepts the 2020 VYTAL Award
VYT Alum Channing Cooper
Guest Host Brad Perry interviews VYT Alum Chef Tommy D’Ambrosio
Bobb Cooper with Guest Co-Host Carey Pena
Kayla Trevino performed “We’re All Made of Stars”
Prescott Smidt performed “Where Do We Go From Here?”
Guest Co-Host Yetta Gibson
Sydney Vance performed “Home”
Guest Co-Hosts John Hook & Gina Salazar Hook
VYT Alum Asijah Picket performed “Tomorrow” from Serbia
Kate Williams performed “I Know It’s Today”
Hairspray Cast Reunion
Taylor Luthor performed “Taylor the Latte Boy”
2 Second Media donated their services to create this unique fundraiser
