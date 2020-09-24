- ACCEL Completes $232K Facilities ExpansionPosted 1 day ago
Valley Youth Theatre Alum Emma Stone Joins Local Talent for 9-Hour Telethon
The Event: VYTal Affair-athon
The Cause: Valley Youth Theatre
Event Date: August 22, 2020
Emcees: Local television personalities Brad Perry, Cory McCloskey, Yetta Gibson, Carey Pena and John Hook & Gina Salazar Hook served as telethon co-hosts with Bobb Cooper, VYT’s Producing Artistic Director.
Event Chair: Andrea Tyler Evans
Top Sponsors: Sanderson Lincoln, Clairvoyant, APS, Edward Jones, Carstens Family Fund, Freeport-McMoRan Foundation, BBVA Compass, BOK Financial, Capital Group Companies, Gammage & Burnham, KPMG, Hope & Jay Ozer, Lorna Pederson, Pono Construction, Sherman & Howard, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Valley Toyota Dealers
Honoree: Edward Jones
Venue: The event was live streamed from Valley Youth Theatre and incorporated performances by 116 VYT Alumni and Cast Members
Dollars Raised: $238,000+
Notable Moments: VYT Alumni Emma Stone closed the telethon event by share stories about her time at the theatre and made a contribution of $32,000 in celebration of the organization’s 32 year history. To see the full broadcast, go to: vytfundraiser2020.com or to see individual performances, go to: youtube.com/user/VYTPhoenix/videos
Photos Courtesy of Valley Youth Theatre