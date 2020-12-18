Valley Partnership Raises $80,000+ in Support of St. Vincent de Paul

Valley Partnership announced that its 2020 Community Project Challenge Grant raised more than $89,000 benefitting St. Vincent de Paul.

As the Valley of the Sun’s premier advocacy group for responsible development, Valley Partnership has given back with an annual community project for more than 30 years. This year, the organization focused on how the industry can help those most in need through direct donations.

“Our state is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis that requires collaboration across government, nonprofit organizations and businesses,” said Cheryl Lombard, president and CEO of Valley Partnership. “We are grateful for the overwhelming support from business and community leaders who donated much-needed funds to support St. Vincent de Paul and we appreciate the tireless work of our fundraising committee who surpassed our project goal.”

Valley Partnership matched dollar-for-dollar new donations to the Valley Partnership Community Project Fund up to $25,000 for a grand total of $89,200.

“We are so grateful to everyone at Valley Partnership who made this wonderful donation possible, particularly during this critical time in our community,” said Steve Zabilski, CEO of St. Vincent de Paul-Arizona. “Your kindness and generosity will enable us to help so many people in need.” In 2017, Valley Partnership’s community project transformed a vacant parking lot into an urban garden for St. Vincent de Paul. With the assistance of hundreds of volunteers and generous donors, the garden helps St. Vincent de Paul produce and serve millions of meals for hungry families and individuals each year.

valleypartnership.org