USO Arizona Creates Impact Despite Pandemic, Report Shows

The USO West Region, which includes USO Arizona, has released its 2020 Impact Report showing that during 2020, USO Arizona provided over 156,000 instances of service to the military community throughout Arizona.

These services were provided in four USO locations, on five major military bases, and multiple Arizona National Guard military service installations.

Despite the challenges presented during the COVID-19 pandemic, USO Arizona continues to adapt its service delivery to meet the unique needs of the military community.

The USO serves the men and women of the U.S. military throughout their service — from the moment they join, through their deployments, and as they transition out of the military. Its impact is reflected in more than 12.7 million annual interactions at USO centers and through programs and services around the world.

USO Arizona covers 113,600 square miles and has four operating locations, including USO Arizona Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Phoenix Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), USO Arizona on post at U.S. Army Fort Huachuca, and the Freefall School Barracks on base at Yuma Proving Ground.

USO Arizona successfully provided 156,491 instances of service and aims to reach more service members in 2021 by opening up a new center at MCAS Yuma to provide direct support for the military community at the remote location.

In honor of it 80th anniversary, the organization launched the Give More Than Thanks campaign to provide additional tools for the community to engage with the USO mission to support America’s military.

uso.org/campaign/morethanthanks