UMOM New Day Centers Names Jackson Fonder CEO

Jackson Fonder

Jackson Fonder has been named the new CEO of UMOM New Day Centers, a Phoenix-based organization focused on preventing and ending homelessness with innovative strategies and housing solutions that meet each family and individual’s unique needs.

Every night UMOM provides safe shelter and supportive services for over 800 people experiencing homelessness — 155 families, 130 single women, and 75 youth. They also offer over 500 affordable housing units across the Valley, each with special programs for residents.

For the last decade, Fonder has served some of the country’s most vulnerable populations who struggle with basic health and human services needs. Most recently, as the President and CEO of Catholic Charities Madison, he worked with a staff of 400 employees, 1,500 volunteers, a board of directors, and community leaders to respond to the growing needs of the marginalized and most vulnerable people in South Central Wisconsin to effect positive change.

Before joining the nonprofit world, Fonder spent 15 years as USAA’s Phoenix Campus executive director, leading the day-to-day operations and community outreach for its largest customer service center outside the home office.

Fonder earned his bachelor of science degree in business management from Park University, an MBA from the University of the Incarnate Word, a graduate certificate in philanthropic leadership from Arizona State University, and completed executive programs from Harvard Business School and the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.