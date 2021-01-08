UCP of Central Arizona to Open New Facility at Ability360

United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona, which helps children and adults who have a wide array of disabilities, will be opening UCP Downtown-East, a new facility housed at the Ability360 campus just east of downtown.

The opening allows clients of UCP improved accessibility to programs and amenities, providing more options for therapy.

Ability360 is a world-class campus, featuring the Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center, a 45,000-square-foot facility that offers programs designed to empower people living with disabilities.

Located at 5025 E. Washington St. in Phoenix, UCP Downtown-East will provide programs in pediatric feeding as well as occupational, physical and speech therapy. It will begin serving individuals and families in February 2021.

“We are so excited to open this new location within this wonderful campus,” said Brenda Hanserd, chief executive officer of UCP of Central Arizona. “The amenities that Abilty360 offers UCP a better position to fulfill the mission of our organization.”

UCP’s current downtown location located at 7th Street and Roosevelt Street will be closing in mid-February. The new location six miles away features more outdoor opportunities for therapies. UCP Downtown-East will also provide direct access to Valley Metro Light Rail as well as expanded parking.

ucpofcentralaz.org