Two Pups Hosts Drive-in Movie to Raise Funds to Aid Abused Animals

Posted By on May 20, 2021
Shawnie Fesyk, Pacer & Dave Fesyk

The Event: Drive-In Movie Night benefiting Two Pups Wellness Fund

Special Appearances: Barbra Seville, Mia Adams & Naomi St. James of Drag Queen Extraordinaire 

Event Date: May 15, 2021

Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Dollars Raised: $75,000

Notable Moments: The dog-studded evening kicked-off with guests receiving goodie bags filled with dog treats and tennis balls for their pets upon arrival. The event featured the classic movie “Best in Show” under the stars with delicious boxed-dinners by M Culinary along with popcorn, movie candy and ice cream personally delivered to each car.

Photos Courtesy of Two Pups Wellness Fund & Frontdoors Media

Nancy Silver
Robert Black, Christi Warner Beyer, Marc Reid, Jennifer Bonhert & Barbara Seville
Nora Della Maddalena, Sue Fletcher, Mary Martin, Jan Sapanaro & Tom Larkin
Besty Hendricks
Jeanette Garza, Judy Hamacher & Jennifer Caughron
Carrie Cohill, Barbra Henward, Gay Wray, Ann & Dan Donahoe
Hannah Storey, Kathy & Bruce Weber
Nadine Hart, Lori Soble with friends Katie and Zlata
Christi Warner Beyer, Donna Ramsey & Karin McFetters
Luna
Scout
Chloe Donahue

