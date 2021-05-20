Don't miss
- ElevateMeD Awards $150,000 in Medical School Scholarships to Increase Physician Workforce DiversityPosted 18 hours ago
- Record-Setting $6.5M Raised as Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson Honored as Childhelp’s 2021 Woman of the WorldPosted 20 hours ago
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns Charities Announce Next ‘Starting Five’ Grants to Valley NonprofitsPosted 4 days ago
- Young Philanthropist Donates GiftsPosted 1 week ago
- AARP Historic Chapter #1 Conducts Food DrivePosted 1 week ago
- Arizona Commission on the Arts Awards $120K in Grants to ArtistsPosted 1 week ago
Two Pups Hosts Drive-in Movie to Raise Funds to Aid Abused Animals
Posted By Frontdoors Media on May 20, 2021
The Event: Drive-In Movie Night benefiting Two Pups Wellness Fund
Special Appearances: Barbra Seville, Mia Adams & Naomi St. James of Drag Queen Extraordinaire
Event Date: May 15, 2021
Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Dollars Raised: $75,000
Notable Moments: The dog-studded evening kicked-off with guests receiving goodie bags filled with dog treats and tennis balls for their pets upon arrival. The event featured the classic movie “Best in Show” under the stars with delicious boxed-dinners by M Culinary along with popcorn, movie candy and ice cream personally delivered to each car.
Photos Courtesy of Two Pups Wellness Fund & Frontdoors Media