Don't miss
- Bank of America Names Teach For America and Human Services Campus 2020 Neighborhood BuildersPosted 1 week ago
- Cigna Volunteers Donate Handmade HatsPosted 1 week ago
- Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers Program Gives $500,000 to Arizona TeachersPosted 1 week ago
- Home Matters to Arizona Gives $1.2 Million in Affordable Housing Grants for Projects in Tucson, Flagstaff and PhoenixPosted 1 week ago
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Will Honor 30 Front Line HeroesPosted 2 weeks ago
- Arizona Theatre Company Launches New Fundraising CampaignPosted 2 weeks ago
Two AZ Public School Teachers Receive the Economic Education Teacher of the Year Award
Posted By Frontdoors Media on November 25, 2020
The Event: Champions in Education
The Cause: Arizona Council on Economic Education
Event Date: November 5, 2020
Event Chair: Dr. Robyn Conrad Hansen
2020 Economic Education Teacher of the Year Awards: Peggy Woodard from Hidden Hills Elementary and Jaime Leverington from Red Mountain High School
Entrepreneur Sponsors: BMO Wealth Management, The University of Arizona and Valley Schools
Dollars raised: $120,000+
2020 Economic Education Teacher of the Year Recipient Videos:
To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.
Photos Courtesy of Arizona Council on Economic Education