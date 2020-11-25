Two AZ Public School Teachers Receive the Economic Education Teacher of the Year Award

Posted By on November 25, 2020
Peggy Woodard and Jaime Leverington

The Event: Champions in Education

The Cause: Arizona Council on Economic Education

Event Date: November 5, 2020

Event Chair: Dr. Robyn Conrad Hansen

2020 Economic Education Teacher of the Year Awards: Peggy Woodard from Hidden Hills Elementary and Jaime Leverington from Red Mountain High School

Entrepreneur Sponsors: BMO Wealth Management, The University of Arizona and Valley Schools

Dollars raised: $120,000+

2020 Economic Education Teacher of the Year Recipient Videos:

Peggy Woodard

Jaime Leverington

To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.

Photos Courtesy of Arizona Council on Economic Education

Peggy Woodard with some of her students
