Treasures 4 Teachers Wins Eide Bailly Resourcefullness Award

Recently, the Tempe-based nonprofit Treasures 4 Teachers was named the 2020 Arizona winner of The Eide Bailly Resourcefullness Award.

Resourcefullness Awards recognize creative and sustainable revenue-generating ideas from nonprofits in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota and North Dakota. Grand prize winners each receive $10,000.

Treasures 4 Teachers’ award-winning initiative takes community donations, giving teachers items that can be used in their classrooms and then selling or responsibly recycling the donations that can’t be used. The resale of these donations started online but was so successful that the organization opened the brick-and-mortar T4T Thrift Store in 2018.

This resale practice allowed Treasures 4 Teachers to gain a sustainable revenue stream to further their mission of providing free and low-cost supplies to teachers from the communities’ reusable resources. The fact that they also generate income for Treasures 4 Teachers programs helps ensure that teachers continue to have access to new and reusable supplies to further the education of Arizona’s youth.

Beyond recognizing creative and sustainable financial impact with cash prizes, the Resourcefullness Award application process allows for collecting data about both traditional and novel revenue-generating practices that nonprofits are utilizing successfully.

“We are proud to continue showing our commitment to the nonprofit community through the Eide Bailly Resourcefullness Award,” said Deb Nelson, partner-in-charge of Eide Bailly’s nonprofit group. “Not only are nonprofits rising to financial challenges, but they continue to serve their communities more than ever in this uncertain time.”