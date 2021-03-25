TLC Offers Unique Dining Experiences You’ll Want to Check Out

Tom & Lin Baumbach

Arizona natives Tom and Lin Baumbach have been married for 14 years, have a 10-year-old daughter and own Tom and Lin Catering (TLC), which specializes in weddings, corporate and social events, and galas with a focus on farm to table dining. When the pandemic hit and catering events were canceled, they started doing private dinners and small events. As word spread, they decided to launch the TLC Experience, a modern supper club offering events at unique locations across the Valley.

“People wanted to gather, so we created a series of events that people can look forward to on a regular basis,” said Lin. “It’s an opportunity to enjoy incredible food in unexpected venues with great service outside of a traditional restaurant setting.”

The Baumbachs have collaborated with various chefs, mixologists and venues for TLC Experience events, including Chef Brett Vibber of Wild Arizona Cuisine and Hagen Farms in Queen Creek. “We like to work with people that we have relationships with and build new ones,” Lin said.

The key to the Baumbachs’ success is that they are passionate about what they do. “We love bringing a concept to life and executing it with fun twists and turns, and seeing our guests enjoy the experience from beginning to end,” said Lin.

To learn more about upcoming events, including a dinner at Rhiba Farms in San Tan Valley, visit the TLC Experience website.

Photos courtesy of Dana Gibbons Photography