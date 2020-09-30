Every 15 seconds, somewhere in the world, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. That’s why, since 1992, The Estée Lauder Companies has rallied people around the globe behind its largest corporate social impact program, inspired by a shared vision of ending breast cancer.

Over the years, The Breast Cancer Campaign has raised more than $89 million to support global research, education and medical services, moving us closer to a cure and bringing an international level of awareness to the disease.

To commemorate National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign has recommitted itself to saving lives around the world by supporting research and spreading awareness. In addition, The Campaign is launching a new social media call to action asking consumers to show their Pink Ribbon and share what it means to them. For every public, in-feed Instagram or Facebook post during the month of October featuring both #TimeToEndBreastCancer and #ELCdonates, @esteelaudercompanies will donate $25 to @bcrfcure up to $100,000.

Twenty special-edition Pink Ribbon products from the Estée Lauder Companies’ beauty brands raise funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Here are a few of our top picks:

