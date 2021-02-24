The Salvation Army Partners with Ford Motor Company to Protect Arizonans During Pandemic

The Salvation Army is teaming with Ford Motor Company and local Ford dealers to provide over 1.3 million free medical-grade face masks to communities across Arizona. Dozens of volunteers, including members of the Arizona Army National Guard, helped sort face masks for Ford Mask Donation Day that took place on Feb. 23.

Nearly 160,000 masks were distributed during contactless, drive-thru events at Salvation Army locations throughout the Valley. Hundreds of thousands of additional masks will be available at Salvation Army units and Family Thrift Stores across Arizona.

Ford Mask Donation Day is part of Ford’s #FinishStrong initiative — a public call to action encouraging Americans to pull together, protect each other and help save lives in the months ahead until COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available.

To learn more, go to salvationarmyphoenix.org/ford-mask-donation-day.