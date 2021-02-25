The Phoenix Symphony Expands Its Board of Directors

Eliot Minsker, Dr. Larry Johnson and Maria Lacal

The Phoenix Symphony has added three members to its Board of Directors.

The three new Directors are:

• Dr. Larry Johnson, President of Phoenix College. Dr. Johnson has an extensive list of accomplishments including service as former Campus Provost and Chief Academic Officer at St. Louis Community College District and former Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at the Broward College South Campus. Dr. Johnson recently accepted a position as President of Stella and Charles Guttman Community College in New York and in his new role, will serve on The Phoenix Symphony’s Board.

• Maria Lacal, Executive Vice President and Chief Nuclear Officer, Arizona Public Service. Ms. Lacal has held several positions at APS including the former Senior Vice President, Nuclear Regulatory and Oversight, Vice President of Operations Support and Director of Strategic Projects. She has extensive involvement in electrical industry groups.

• Eliot Minsker, a community and business leader is returning to the Board after serving previously. Mr. Minkser is the founder of Knowledge Industry Publications, Inc. and also launched the Electronic Entertainment Expo. He is a former director of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Southern New York, Chairman Emeritus and Founder of Vision Fund of America, Chairman Emeritus of Knowledge Industry Publications and a Trustee of the Scottsdale Healthcare Foundation.

Molly DeFilippis, Board Chair, said she is thrilled to welcome Larry, Maria and Eliot to the Board of Directors.

“The combination of their expertise will further enhance the level of professionalism this organization already has on a national level as well as add to the diversity of viewpoints on the Board,” she said. “Larry, Maria and Eliot have a deep understanding and appreciation for everything we do on and off the stage. Their support of the musicians as well as the many education, health and wellness programs we serve throughout the community comes from a philanthropic mindset and heart.”

“We are excited to announce these three esteemed new members of our Board of Directors and we thank them for their willingness to serve our organization and the community we love,” said Suzanne Wilson, President & CEO of The Phoenix Symphony. “These highly regarded community leaders join our exceptional Board at an important time as we prepare for our 75th Anniversary season in the fall of 2021.”

