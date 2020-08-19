The Phoenix Symphony Cancels 2020-21 Scheduled Season, Looks Ahead to 75th Anniversary in 2021-22

The Phoenix Symphony announced that all previously scheduled concerts in the 2020-21 Season have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“Forgoing these performances is disappointing to our musicians, staff, Board of Directors and loyal patrons and friends. However, this cancellation represents the safest and most prudent plan to ensure the well-being of the entire Symphony community,” said Suzanne Wilson, President and CEO of The Phoenix Symphony. “As stewards of this historic and beloved institution, our mission and responsibility centers on preserving our future and reuniting in Symphony Hall to celebrate our 75th Anniversary in the fall of 2021.”

The Phoenix Symphony has a treasured tradition of engaging people across the Valley through groundbreaking education programs and health and wellness initiatives and exemplary symphonic performances. To that end, The Phoenix Symphony is committed, alongside its extraordinary musicians, to creatively explore ways to remain connected to the community.

“For 74 years, The Phoenix Symphony has been a cultural jewel of the Valley. Unfortunately, though, COVID-19 has had a tremendous financial impact on our organization,” Wilson said. “At this time, we are asking patrons impacted by the cancellation to consider donating the value of unused tickets back to the Symphony. In doing so, once again, our community’s generous spirit and vital contributions will make a difference.”

The team at The Phoenix Symphony will be reaching out to all patrons impacted by this cancellation. For questions regarding all ticket options, please contact Patrons Services by calling 602-495-1999 (Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or by emailing info@phoenixsymphony.org.

Founded in 1947, The Phoenix Symphony is Arizona’s largest performing arts organization, presenting classical and pops concerts at Symphony Hall in downtown Phoenix, as well as throughout central Arizona, from September through the beginning of early June.

phoenixsymphony.org