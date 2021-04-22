- Healing Arizona Veterans to fund treatment of Vets with Traumatic Brain InjuryPosted 3 hours ago
The Great Outdoors Gala Sparks $2.8M for Child Crisis Arizona
The Event: The Great Outdoors Gala, Glamping Style Benefitting Child Crisis Arizona
2021 Legacy of Love Award Honorees: Thunderbirds Charities
Presenting Sponsors: Willscot Mobile Mini and Cal & Tricia DeSouza
Entertainment: Live music from Notes from Neptune
Event Date: April 17, 2021
Venue: JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort and Spa
Dollars raised: $2.8 million
Notable Moments: Fundraising was in the stars as an incredible $2 million contribution was made toward Child Crisis Arizona’s expansion fund by Janis Merrill and paddle raise donations were matched up to $200,000 by Cal and Tricia DeSouza. Longtime supporters Louis and Tracy Basile of Wildflower Bread Company donated $100,000 as well.
Photos Courtesy of Colleen Katz, Pictures in Pixels Photography