The Great Outdoors Gala Sparks $2.8M for Child Crisis Arizona

Share
Posted By on April 22, 2021
Louis & Tracy Basile, Torrie Taj, Janis Merrill, Calum & Tricia DeSouza, Vala Ola & David Lueth

The Event: The Great Outdoors Gala, Glamping Style Benefitting Child Crisis Arizona

2021 Legacy of Love Award Honorees: Thunderbirds Charities

Presenting Sponsors: Willscot Mobile Mini and Cal & Tricia DeSouza

Entertainment: Live music from Notes from Neptune

Event Date: April 17, 2021

Venue: JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort and Spa

Dollars raised: $2.8 million

Notable Moments: Fundraising was in the stars as an incredible $2 million contribution was made toward Child Crisis Arizona’s expansion fund by Janis Merrill and paddle raise donations were matched up to $200,000 by Cal and Tricia DeSouza. Longtime supporters Louis and Tracy Basile of Wildflower Bread Company donated $100,000 as well.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Katz, Pictures in Pixels Photography

Patricia Chiodo, Malin Olsson, Eric Olsson, Mary & Robbie Michel
Roger Hill, Yvonne DeBeauville & Justin Duran
Janis Merrill & Bob Campbell
Byron & LisaMarie Sarhangian, Torrie Taj & Trevor Wilde
Bradley & Ellen Soultz
Guests participate in the paddle raise under the stars.
Notes from Neptune played live music for the crowd at the Great Outdoors Gala
Julie Coleman

About Julie Coleman

Julie Coleman is a contributing writer for Frontdoors Media.