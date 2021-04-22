The Great Outdoors Gala Sparks $2.8M for Child Crisis Arizona

Louis & Tracy Basile, Torrie Taj, Janis Merrill, Calum & Tricia DeSouza, Vala Ola & David Lueth

The Event: The Great Outdoors Gala, Glamping Style Benefitting Child Crisis Arizona

2021 Legacy of Love Award Honorees: Thunderbirds Charities

Presenting Sponsors: Willscot Mobile Mini and Cal & Tricia DeSouza

Entertainment: Live music from Notes from Neptune

Event Date: April 17, 2021

Venue: JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort and Spa

Dollars raised: $2.8 million

Notable Moments: Fundraising was in the stars as an incredible $2 million contribution was made toward Child Crisis Arizona’s expansion fund by Janis Merrill and paddle raise donations were matched up to $200,000 by Cal and Tricia DeSouza. Longtime supporters Louis and Tracy Basile of Wildflower Bread Company donated $100,000 as well.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Katz, Pictures in Pixels Photography

Patricia Chiodo, Malin Olsson, Eric Olsson, Mary & Robbie Michel

Roger Hill, Yvonne DeBeauville & Justin Duran

Janis Merrill & Bob Campbell

Byron & LisaMarie Sarhangian, Torrie Taj & Trevor Wilde

Bradley & Ellen Soultz

Guests participate in the paddle raise under the stars.