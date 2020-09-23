The Great American Seed Up Goes Online

The Great American Seed Up is a project started in Phoenix with the goal of making a difference in local food security for communities across the nation and around the world. For more than six years, it has provided thousands of people with heirloom, non-GMO seeds in bulk at its live event in Phoenix each September. “The idea is to give Valley residents an opportunity to learn about seed saving and then harvest as many ounces of seed as they wish to take home,” said Greg Peterson, Urban Farm founder and local seed saver.

This year, because of COVID-19, the Great American Seed Up remains committed to getting as many seeds into as many hands as possible while maintaining a safe environment by introducing “Seed Up in a Box.”

The new program provides packages of bulk seed as well as seed education via an online Student Portal. Each bundle provides enough seeds for a community of 10 (or more), starting with The Essential 25 bundle of 25 select varieties of seeds up to the Ultimate Bundle, which includes 75 varieties.

All of the bundles are the perfect size for a community garden, a neighborhood co-op, a seed swap, or even to prepare 10 food-resilient gifts. “We’re trying to get seeds in the hands of the people,” said Seed Up co-organizer Bill McDorman of Seedsave.org. “The more seed diversity we have growing in our neighborhood gardens and backyard plots, the more resilient we’ll be as a community. These seeds are the best varieties we can find in bulk to help you start your seed saving adventure.”

The Great American Seed Up is presented by Seedsave.org, The Urban Farm, The Micro Farm Project, and Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance. To learn more or order seed bundles, go to GreatAmericanSeedUp.org.