The Gesher Gala Show Featured Interactive Trivia & Live Bidding
The Event: The Gesher Gala Show
The Cause: Gesher Disability Resources
Event Date: November 7, 2020
Corporate Sponsors: ABLE Financial Group, G.G. Gems, The NikkiB Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, AZ Props, Sprouts Farmers Market and Dyer Bregman and Ferris, PLLC
Gesher Teen Fellow: Joey Varcoe
Dollars raised: $100,000
Notable Moments: Guests learned more about Gesher Disability Resources’s social and education programs and even played Kahoot! to test their Gesher trivia.
The event was shot live from Video West studios.
Watch the “Build A Bridge” song that was debuted at The Gesher Gala Show (written for and donated to Gesher by The Keystone Project band) click here.
Photos Courtesy of Good Eye Photography & Frontdoors Media