The Gesher Gala Show Featured Interactive Trivia & Live Bidding

Amy Hummell with the 14 kt white gold and diamond earrings grand raffle prize

The Event: The Gesher Gala Show

The Cause: Gesher Disability Resources

Event Date: November 7, 2020

Corporate Sponsors: ABLE Financial Group, G.G. Gems, The NikkiB Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, AZ Props, Sprouts Farmers Market and Dyer Bregman and Ferris, PLLC

Gesher Teen Fellow: Joey Varcoe

Dollars raised: $100,000

Notable Moments: Guests learned more about Gesher Disability Resources’s social and education programs and even played Kahoot! to test their Gesher trivia.

The event was shot live from Video West studios.

Watch the “Build A Bridge” song that was debuted at The Gesher Gala Show (written for and donated to Gesher by The Keystone Project band) click here.

Photos Courtesy of Good Eye Photography & Frontdoors Media

Barry Markson of KTAR

Gesher Teen Fellow, Joey Varcoe

A game of Kahoot! during the event from the studio

“Build A Bridge” song