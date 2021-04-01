The DICK’s Sporting Goods Foundation Invests in Special Olympics Arizona Athletes

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation donated more than $140,000 worth of much-needed softball equipment, benefitting more than 600 Special Olympics Arizona athletes during its 2021 Spring Sports Matter Giving Tour. As part of the southern U.S. tour, The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation’s Sports Matter Giving Truck delivered equipment to staff and athletes at the SOAZ Distribution Center on one of the four Phoenix stops. Each softball kit included a fielding glove, batting glove, practice apparel, a softball, water bottle, face mask, shoelaces and socks.

“We sincerely appreciate the support from DICK’S Sporting Goods and the extremely generous donation of softball equipment for our athletes,” said Jamie Heckerman, president and CEO of Special Olympics Arizona. “This was a fantastic surprise, and we are honored to be a part of the 2021 Spring Giving Tour.”

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation mission is to inspire and enable youth participation in sports — because sports make people better. The Giving Truck helps bring this to life by supplying equipment to young athletes. Sports build character, increase confidence, motivate kids to stay in school while teaching life lessons that extend beyond the playing field – and Special Olympics Arizona embodies that sentiment.

“We are thrilled to provide softball equipment to Special Olympics Arizona to benefit their incredible athletes,” said Aimee Watters, executive director of The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation. “The power of sport is so important for these young athletes and we are happy to help ensure they have the gear they need to stay on the field and playing the sports they love.”

To learn more, visit specialolympicsarizona.org.