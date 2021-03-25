The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation Makes Surprise $2 Million Contribution at Wish Ball 2021

Share
Posted By on March 25, 2021
Renee & Bob Parsons making their big announcement virtually!

The Event: Wish Ball benefiting Make-A-Wish Arizona

Event Date: March 20, 2021

Venue: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa and Virtual from Home

Title Sponsor: Phusion Projects

Dollars Raised: $3.1 million

Notable Moment: Wish Kids Robbie Matthews opened the event for the socially distanced audience with his touching story about having non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2005 and receiving his wish for flying lessons. He is now a pilot!

Photos courtesy of Mark Skalny 

Carolyn & Craig Jackson
Jeff & Jenny Wright of Phusion Projects
Event Co-Chair Jennifer Moser & Brent Moser
Janet Cussler, Joe Riley, Rodney Riley & event co-chair Jill Krigsten Riley
Wish Kid Robbie Matthews
Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.