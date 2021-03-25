Don't miss
The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation Makes Surprise $2 Million Contribution at Wish Ball 2021
Posted By Frontdoors Media on March 25, 2021
The Event: Wish Ball benefiting Make-A-Wish Arizona
Event Date: March 20, 2021
Venue: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa and Virtual from Home
Title Sponsor: Phusion Projects
Dollars Raised: $3.1 million
Notable Moment: Wish Kids Robbie Matthews opened the event for the socially distanced audience with his touching story about having non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2005 and receiving his wish for flying lessons. He is now a pilot!
Photos courtesy of Mark Skalny