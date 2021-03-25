The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation Makes Surprise $2 Million Contribution at Wish Ball 2021

Notable Moment: Wish Kids Robbie Matthews opened the event for the socially distanced audience with his touching story about having non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2005 and receiving his wish for flying lessons. He is now a pilot!

