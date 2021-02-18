The Board of Visitors Grants $725,000 to 15 Local Charities

Left to right: Katie Chester and Shannon Jones, Grants Co-Chairs, The Board of Visitors with Valerie Pieraccini, Therapy & Early Learning Center, Laura Hazy, Therapy Program Manager, Brenda Hanserd, Chief Executive Officer, and Kim Carpenter, Director of Occupational Therapist at United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona

The Board of Visitors, Arizona’s oldest women’s charitable organization, announced that 15 local nonprofit charities received $725,000 to help provide healthcare services to women, children and the elderly. The 2021 grant recipients are: The Board of Visitors Ryan House, Brylan’s Feat Foundation, Catholic Charities Community Services, Child Crisis Arizona, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona, Foundation for Blind Children, Kid in the Corner, Mission of Mercy, Raising Special Kids, Southwest Human Development, St. Joseph’s Foundation, St. Vincent de Paul, StreetLight USA, United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona, and UPWARD.

“Our grant recipients improve the lives of scores of individuals in our community,” said Betsy Moore, chairman of The Board of Visitors. “We are grateful for the success of our Care Card program, Virtual Fashion Show and Annual Charity Ball. Our generous benefactors and dedicated BOV members allow us to continue our enduring, 113 year legacy of philanthropy.”

Since its inception in 1908, The Board of Visitors has granted nearly $23 million to local nonprofits in the greater Phoenix community. The Board of Visitors is now accepting grant applications for 2022.

Visit boardofvisitors.org for more information.