The Arizona Women’s Partnership Awards $52,500 in Grants During the Pandemic

As the pandemic surged through the country in 2020, many local organizations had to evaluate how to continue their mission safely.

Through generous funding and innovative events, The Arizona Women’s Partnership, Inc. awarded $52,500 in grants to help other organizations meet the needs of women and children across the state. The AZWP is an all-volunteer philanthropic nonprofit dedicated to promoting the status of Arizona women and empowering women’s grassroots organizations through mini-grants and publicity.

“Our numerous grant recipient nonprofits, which operate on shoestring budgets, continue to do phenomenal work in assisting underserved women, children and families in Arizona,” said Paula Cullison, AZWP president and founder.

Many of the organizations are multi-year grant recipients. Organizations with the longest AZWP partnership found ways to continue serving the community and addressing new needs that surfaced during the pandemic.

Next year, AZWP will celebrate 20 years of supporting and promoting programs that focus on Arizona women and children.

“As I reflect on the 20 years since I created the Arizona Women’s Partnership, I am truly amazed at the number who have stepped forth to help, whether to donate funds, in-kind services, or to volunteer,” said Cullison. “Knowing that the needs of vulnerable populations remain constant, the Arizona Women’s Partnership will continue to do as much as we can for as long as we can.”

To learn more, go to azwp.org or e-mail azwpinc@aol.com.