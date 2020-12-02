The Arizona Pet Project and Arizona Cardinals Team Up to Provide 100,000 Pounds of Pet Food to Phoenix Community

This Saturday, Dec. 5, The Arizona Pet Project and Arizona Cardinals are hosting a drive-thru pet food pantry to ensure that no family has to choose between feeding their family or feeding their pets this holiday season.

Thanks to a generous donation from Blue Buffalo, the two organizations will provide nearly 100,000 pounds of pet food to our community. “When families struggle with hunger and food insecurity, so do the four-legged members of their family,” said executive director of The Arizona Pet Project, Leanna Taylor. “People often feed their pets from their own precious rations, which means they run out of food before picking up their next food box or receiving their next paycheck.”

The drive-thru pet food pantry will be hosted in the West Preferred parking lot at State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Dr., Glendale Ariz. 85305) on Dec. 5. The event will be first-come, first-served from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles and wear masks.

“Times are tough right now for everybody during this pandemic and the Cardinals organization is thankful to be able to partner with The Arizona Pet Project for this food distribution event to make sure that people are able to continue to provide meals for their pets during the holiday season,” said Horace Raymond, director of community relations for the Arizona Cardinals.

In addition to the generosity of the Arizona Cardinals and Blue Buffalo, McLane has donated free storage space for the pet food leading up to the event and TuSimple is providing the trucks and trailers for transporting the donated pet food.

To learn more about this project and the work of The Arizona Pet Project, go to azpetproject.org.