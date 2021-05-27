- East Valley Senior Home Sharing Program Named Winner of $250,000 Housing Security ChallengePosted 21 hours ago
- Kids Need to Read Donates Record $1M Worth of BooksPosted 2 days ago
- Veterans Heritage Project Virtual Parade & Benefit Nets $78,000Posted 2 days ago
- United Health Foundation Partners with Valle del Sol Community Health in $3M Effort to Improve Children’s Access to CarePosted 3 days ago
- Celebrity Fight Night Foundation Merges with Gateway for Cancer ResearchPosted 1 week ago
- ElevateMeD Awards $150,000 in Medical School Scholarships to Increase Physician Workforce DiversityPosted 1 week ago
The Aggregate Debuts with First Annual ‘Stronger Together’ Luncheon
The Event: The Aggregate’s “Stronger Together” Luncheon benefiting Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center
Mission: The Aggregate’s mission is to connect, support and inspire women in law and beyond in modern and constructive ways. The Stronger Together event will benefit a different charity each year.
Founders: Juliet Burgess & Karen Bradshaw
Event Date: April 23, 2021
Venue: Mountain Shadows Resort
Fashion Show: Guests enjoyed an exclusive spring fashion show from Amy Atelier featuring FORD/Robert Black Agency fashion models and “Style Icons” from the Aggregate membership.
Notable Moments: Keynote speaker and founder Karen Bradshaw gave an educational and compelling presentation based on her newly released book: Wildlife As Property Owners: A New Conception of Animal Rights. All attendees received a copy of the book and several other gifts from Amy Atelier and other event sponsors.
Photos Courtesy of Michelle Moreau Photography