The Aggregate Debuts with First Annual ‘Stronger Together’ Luncheon

Juliet Burgess, Jessica Moreau & Karen Bradshaw

The Event: The Aggregate’s “Stronger Together” Luncheon benefiting Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center

Mission: The Aggregate’s mission is to connect, support and inspire women in law and beyond in modern and constructive ways. The Stronger Together event will benefit a different charity each year.

Founders: Juliet Burgess & Karen Bradshaw

Event Date: April 23, 2021

Venue: Mountain Shadows Resort

Fashion Show: Guests enjoyed an exclusive spring fashion show from Amy Atelier featuring FORD/Robert Black Agency fashion models and “Style Icons” from the Aggregate membership.

Notable Moments: Keynote speaker and founder Karen Bradshaw gave an educational and compelling presentation based on her newly released book: Wildlife As Property Owners: A New Conception of Animal Rights. All attendees received a copy of the book and several other gifts from Amy Atelier and other event sponsors.

Photos Courtesy of Michelle Moreau Photography

Lisa Moore & Event Emcee Leslie Lehr

Emily Wertz, Valerie Parcyzh, Megan Irwin, Lisa Jarr, Lindsay Schube, Alexandra Gill, Melisa Konderik & Juliet Burgess

Aggregate Member Caroline Pricher

Fabulous fashions! FORD/Robert Black Agency model.