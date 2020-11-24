TGen’s Dr. Daniel D. Von Hoff to Receive Inaugural Scientific Achievement Award

Dr. Daniel Von Hoff

Dr. Daniel D. Von Hoff, a Distinguished Professor at the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), an affiliate of City of Hope, will receive the inaugural American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Daniel D. Von Hoff Award for Outstanding Contributions to Education and Training in Cancer Research.

Dr. Von Hoff is being recognized for his groundbreaking accomplishments as a dedicated and inspirational educator, for his sustained scientific innovation that has accelerated advances in cancer science and medicine, and for his extraordinary contributions to the education and training of thousands of clinical cancer investigators.

Future awards will be presented to deserving individuals who have made significant contributions to the education and training of cancer scientists and physicians at any career level and in any area of cancer research.

Dr. Von Hoff is also a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Medical Oncology and Therapeutic Research at City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases; the Virginia G. Piper Distinguished Chair for Innovative Cancer Research at HonorHealth Clinical Research Institute; Chief Scientific Officer for US Oncology Research; and Professor of Medicine at the University of Arizona and Mayo Clinic in Arizona.

An internationally renowned cancer researcher, Dr. Von Hoff has contributed to the discovery and development of many approved anticancer therapeutics that are used routinely in the treatment of numerous types of cancer.

In addition to his scientific leadership, Dr. Von Hoff has long been a champion and mentor of early-career and early-stage investigators and is dedicated to supporting the professional development of the cancer research workforce.

“The AACR is thrilled to establish an award to honor Dr. Von Hoff’s exceptional contributions to the training of cancer investigators,” said Margaret Foti, Ph.D., M.D., chief executive officer of the AACR. “Because of Dr. Von Hoff’s foresight and efforts, thousands of early-career cancer investigators around the world have received training in the fundamentals of clinical cancer research and clinical trial design. These individuals have since saved countless lives. The AACR is deeply grateful to Dr. Von Hoff for his unwavering commitment to ensuring the success of the AACR/ASCO Methods in Clinical Cancer Research Workshop for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide, and we are delighted that he will be celebrated as the inaugural recipient of this prestigious new award created in his name.”

“I am humbled and deeply grateful for this very special honor,” said Dr. Von Hoff. “I share this honor with my incredible colleagues and teachers, who have devoted many thousands of hours to training and mentoring the next generation of clinical investigators. Our goal together has always been to make sure patients would only be asked to participate in well-designed clinical trials, which would answer important questions impacting patient care.”

The award is accompanied by an honorarium and a featured award lecture to be held in conjunction with the AACR Annual Meeting 2021.

Dr. Von Hoff has published 741 papers, 143 book chapters, and over 1,186 abstracts during his prestigious career. He earned his medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He earned his undergraduate degree from Carroll College.

