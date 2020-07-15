Terrence Daniels Joins Jewish Family & Children’s Service as CFO

Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) announced Terrence Daniels is joining the nonprofit organization as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Daniels has been acting as the interim CFO since April 2020. He previously served as a financial consultant to both JFCS and Sojourner Center over the past three years.

“During his interim status as CFO, Terrence gained the confidence of the organization and demonstrated a capacity to guide us in a fiscally responsible manner,” said JFCS President and CEO Lorrie Henderson. “JFCS and Sojourner Center are in good hands for our future financial stewardship and fiscal well-being.”

Daniels has more than 25 years of accounting, finance and financial information systems management experience in the healthcare and social services industries. Prior to starting his own financial systems and management consulting business, Daniels held various leadership positions at Sacred Heart Hospice, ValueOptions, Inc., PCS Health Systems, and the Arizona Department of Health Services.

In addition to his executive roles, Daniels is an experienced subject matter expert providing executive-level analysis and design of financial and operations systems focused on operational efficiency and process management.

“An experienced CFO with extensive experience in federal, state and local regulations governing the non-profit sector, Terrence has guided both JFCS and Sojourner Center through a number of financial audits,” added Henderson. “We are happy to have him on the team.”

A Glendale resident, Daniels received his Master’s in Accounting from Arizona State University and a Master’s in Divinity from Fuller Theological Seminary.

