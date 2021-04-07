Teresa Bohnet picked to lead support services for Creighton’s Phoenix Campus

Teresa Bohnet

Creighton University has reached another milestone as it expands its healthcare education footprint in the Valley, naming the new facilities manager for its new healthcare campus.

Teresa Bohnet, director of planning, design and construction at Creighton University, has been named senior director for campus support at Creighton’s new $100 million, 180,000-square-foot Health Sciences – Phoenix Campus that is scheduled to open for classes in fall 2021 in midtown Phoenix. In this position, Bohnet will be in charge of facilities management for the new campus, with the building expected to be substantially complete in the next few weeks.

Bohnet has more than 16 years of dedicated service with Creighton working in purchasing, student life and facilities management. Throughout her time with Creighton, Bohnet has been a collaborative team member and leader in multiple organizations and on various committees.

Derek Scott, associate vice president for Facilities Management, said that Bohnet’s dedication to Creighton’s mission and collaborative leadership make her a great fit for the position in Phoenix. Although she will relocate to Phoenix, Bohnet will continue to support the Omaha campus from Phoenix.

“Throughout Teresa’s time with Creighton, she’s been a collaborative team member and leader. Her mission focus and conscientious leadership make her a great fit for the position in Phoenix,” Scott said. “She has unarguably left her legacy on the Omaha campus.”

Soon to be the nation’s largest Catholic health professions educator, Creighton continues to focus on interdisciplinary education. Within the next few years, Creighton expects to enroll more than 900 students at its Phoenix campus, which, combined with the University’s Omaha campus, would make Creighton University the largest Catholic health professions educator in the United States.

Creighton University, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is one of 27 Jesuit colleges and universities in the U.S. It enrolls more than 4,000 undergraduates and more than 4,000 graduate and professional students among nine schools and colleges. No other university its size offers students such a comprehensive academic environment with personal attention from faculty-mentors. Creighton has been top-ranked by U.S. News & World Report for more than 20 years.

creighton.edu/phoenix