Tempe Diablos Provide $300,000 in Grants to Local Agencies

December 1 was Giving Tuesday, and the Tempe Diablos awarded $300,000 in grants to 45 different Tempe-based programs.

The money is a product of a year-long fundraising effort by the group of community leaders and was distributed through the Tempe Diablos Charities, the 501(c)(3) arm of the program which handles grant dispensation.

“Although the pandemic has drastically changed the way we raise funds for our beneficiaries, giving is still at the core of what we do, and it was important for us to donate as much as we possibly could to these crucial services,” said Ryan Thompson, group president. “On a day like Giving Tuesday that encourages people to do good, we honored our grant recipients who are in the community every day making sure that people in need get the help they deserve.”

Some notable programs that recieved financial support from the organization include:

Child Crisis Arizona, which provides emergency shelter, foster care, adoption, counseling, early education and parenting support services to Arizona’s most vulnerable children and families.

Maggie’s Place, which welcomes pregnant and parenting women and their children into a safe and loving community, providing life-changing programs and ongoing services to help them become self-sufficient.

Treasures 4 Teachers, which gives anyone who works closely with students access to a wide selection of materials, resources and training that will enhance and expand the learning process.

Care 7, a City of Tempe emergency service program that responds to incidents including domestic violence, auto accidents, sexual and physical assaults, suicides, homicides, residential fires, drownings and other unexpected deaths.

Kid Zone Enrichment Program, another City of Tempe program that addresses the increased number of children needing a safe, enriching place to be in out-of-school time through before and after school programs.

“To know and work closely with the organizations listed above and other grant recipients is truly a privilege,” said Mike DiDomenico, Chairman of Tempe Diablos Charities Board. “These groups are ensuring that programs in our community don’t just survive but thrive in this difficult time. While we wish we could award every single need in our neighborhoods, we are proud to give back to these deserving organizations.”

Applications for 2021 will open in December and more information can be found at TempeDiablos.org.