Support Local Restaurants with Devour at Home

For more than 10 years, Devour Phoenix has been one of Arizona’s most popular and celebrated culinary festivals. The Local First Arizona signature event showcases dishes from the state’s most renowned restaurants and most talented chefs.

Devour is adapting to provide a delicious and safe experience by offering Devour at Home Feb. 27-28. You can place your order online through Feb. 19 with a selection of more than 20 participating restaurants.

Saturday’s restaurants include the Breadfruit and Rum Bar, House of Tricks, the Larder and the Delta, and Gertrude’s. Sunday’s restaurants include Beckett’s Table, Citizen Public House, Hana Japanese Eatery, and Rancho Pinot. The cost is $200 for a multi-course meal for four, and all proceeds go to the restaurant. Each order will include Devour wine glasses, a Devour at Home placemat, a commemorative thermal tote and other sponsor gifts.

All menus are available online. Each restaurant will only have 25 meals for Devour at Home so place your order now. Meals can be picked up at each restaurant on its participation date from 4-6p.m.

Participating chefs will judge a Devour at Home plating contest. To enter, post a photo of your plated Devour at Home meal on social media and tag @DevourPhoenix and use hashtag #DevouratHome.

Devour at Home is supported by Arizona Federal Credit Union, Arizona Milk Producers, Arizona Office of Tourism, Bar and Restaurant Insurance, Castle Real Estate Group, Edible Phoenix, Full Swing Video, Hensley Beverage Company and Shamrock Foods.