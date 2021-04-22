Support Ballet Arizona with a Virtual Cocktail Workshop

Ballet Arizona’s Ballet Barre and Contemporary Council are hosting a virtual cocktail workshop to support Ballet Arizona’s staff and programs. The event will be held on Thursday, April 29, from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom.

The hands-on lesson will be led by Matt Farrow and Kaylee Nedley, owners of Iconic Cocktail Co., a local company that creates handcrafted drink mixers designed for the home bar in a variety of flavors, including grapefruit, vanilla and prickly pear. They will demonstrate how to put a twist on the classic Moscow Mule and share mixology tips.

“Part of Contemporary Council’s mission is to foster an interest in ballet through fundraising and events,” said Tracy Olson, Contemporary Council chairwoman. “We want our community to make a meaningful connection to Ballet Arizona and those that love the ballet through engaging events like this one.”

For $50, participants will receive a cocktail kit featuring Iconic Cocktail Co.’s handmade mixers shipped to them, as well as a recipe card, supply list and admission to the workshop. After the workshop, attendees can connect with Ballet Arizona dancers and other guests in virtual breakout rooms.

“We are so excited to equip you with cocktail knowledge that will help you craft all kinds of beverages long after this workshop is over. You will learn how to make approachable cocktails that have a ton of flavor and are made with quality ingredients,” Nedley said.

Purchase a kit online by April 25 and it will be shipped to you. A mocktail version is also available.