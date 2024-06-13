Eye See You

We’re on a roll with the top picks in our Love the Skin You’re In summer skin series. So far, we’ve covered prevention and maintenance, and this round, it’s all eyes on the most delicate skin on our face — the often-neglected eye area. Covering up with sunnies or a wide-brim hat is a lovely practice in the Valley of the Sun; however, showing our peepers some extra care is always a good idea, considering the desert’s dry, hot climate.

Here’s why: Research suggests the skin around the eyes is not only fragile but thinnest on our face. Thin skin is associated with the overall perception of facial aging, resulting in fine lines, deep wrinkles, puffiness, dark circles and sagging. If this realization is giving summertime blues — we’ve got a fix for you. Read on to get the scoop on our favorite products to keep you bright-eyed and de-puffed this season.

RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream: Active ingredients include retinol and hyaluronic acid, resulting in an effective yet moisturizing formula. RoC’s well-known eye cream is a popular option that has been dermatologist approved. Reviews tout that the lightweight cream is easy to layer and helps reduce dark circles, uneven texture and puffiness. Retinol is a vitamin-A derivative that helps advance cell turnover, minimizing the appearance of fine lines. Beware, this means extra sun protection is necessary as the thin skin will be more sensitive to sun. If tolerable, RoC’s eye cream can be used daily. Bonus, the cream is priced affordably at $29.99 — a definite plus in our book. rocskincare.com

Dermalogica Biolumin-C Eye Serum: We shared our obsession with Vitamin C and skincare benefits in the first installment of the Love the Skin You’re In series. Boasting Vitamin C as an active ingredient in its formula makes this Dermalogica pick an easy one. The skincare company’s ultra-light eye serum is said to fight off damage from free radicals, brighten and firm the delicate under-eye area. Used day and night, the Vitamin C complex delivers noticeable results, according to reviews. At $74, this eye serum falls mid-range on affordability and can be purchased easily online as well as sampled in-person at Sephora. dermalogica.com

Obagi Medical ELASTIderm Eye Cream: Backed by science, Obagi’s eye cream is a best-seller for the well-known beauty product company. Formulated with a Bi-Mineral Contour Complex™ that is clinically proven to help reduce the appearance of eye area fine lines and wrinkles, the company boasts 97 percent of purchasers considered a reduction in crepey eye texture based on an eight-week study. The cream can be used morning and night, and the jury is out on how well it layers under makeup — some reviews say the cream is lightweight, while others find the formula too heavy but perfect for nighttime. Priced at $125 for a half-ounce, we love the data behind this product but find it on the pricier side of the skincare spectrum. obagi.com

