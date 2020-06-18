From the Bubbly Blonde: Summer Beauty Buys

Since being home for six-plus long weeks, I have had plenty of time to test some great at-home beauty products. Here are my favorite discoveries that will help your hair, skin and face glow without a visit to the spa.

Save Me From

Pollution, sun, sweat, product buildup, aging, heat and chemical treatments can cause hair and scalp damage that makes hair look dull, frizzy and thin. Since my hair is an important accessory that I “wear” every day, I need to keep it in good shape. I’ve been using these deep-conditioning masks for a while now and seen a real improvement in my hair’s health. Another reason I love these products is the company cares about people. Save Me From’s mission is to save hair, but also to save lives. The company donates 10 percent of its net income to organizations that help people in crisis. My favorite product in this line is the Chemical Conflict, which helps with hair breakage while working as an overnight mask to repair over-processed hair, split ends, breakage and sensitive scalps. From $30 at savemefrom.com

Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo

If you want to extend your blowout and prevent damage, I suggest you try this transformative dry shampoo. It instantly absorbs product buildup, oil and impurities with translucent powder that restores hair strength and softness. Because the powder spray is translucent, it’s suitable for all hair colors. Plus, its fragrance-retention technology means the signature scent lasts. I love how this dry shampoo makes my hair look and feel fresh all day long. $48 at oribe.com

Spongellé Sponge

This sponge is perfectly packaged as a gift (maybe to yourself?) and is designed to cleanse, exfoliate, massage and nourish your skin, from neck to toes. Spongellé’s unique body wash-infused buffers change immediately when brought into contact with water, creating an exfoliating and massaging texture. Spongellé’s patented technology provides a guaranteed 14+ washes with a wonderful fresh scent. I use this once or twice a week, but always before I self-tan. My favorite scent is the French Lavender, with hints of amber, citrus and lavender. $14+ at spongelle.com

St. Tropez Mousse

This self-tanning mousse is known as the iconic 10-day tan for a reason. The tinted tanning mousse is easy to apply, streak-free and adapts to your skin tone for up to 10 days of wear, all without the dreaded self-tan smell. It’s easy for first-time self-tanners to use, but also for those who rely on getting trusted tanning results time and again. My strong suggestion is that when applying the mousse, be sure to use the application mitt. It makes a big difference for even results. This tanning mousse will leave your skin with a natural sun-kissed glow that will make you look like you’ve just returned from a tropical getaway. $32 for the mousse and $7.50 for the mitt at sttropeztan.com

NuFace Trinity

This award-winning facial-toning device helps contour, smooth and tone face and neck. Designed with interchangeable treatment attachments, it helps with wrinkle reduction to give you a more radiant, younger-looking appearance. It’s like having a professional treatment in the comfort of your home with visible results if used as little as five minutes a day. I am OBSESSED with this product and have been using it for the last six weeks. My skin appears more toned and smooth. Though pricey, I promise you won’t regret this purchase. $325 at mynuface.com