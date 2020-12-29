Style Unlocked: Workout Wear Walks the Wild Side

Take the animal-print trend to the gym.

This time of year, many of us are making fitness resolutions and thinking about fresh starts. With that in mind, we’ve collected athleisure pieces to help motivate you to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

As much as we love classic black leggings, we recommend some more trend-focused pieces, too. Brightly colored athleisure pieces and camo and animal prints will be everywhere in 2021. So here are some of our favorite workout clothes to make you feel wildly good while you’re working out.

WEARABLE AND WORTH IT

CARBON38 – Puffer Jacket in Takara Shine – $298

For chilly mornings, a favorite of mine is Carbon38’s Puffer Jacket in a super-glossy fabric called Takara Shine. I adore the bright Carbon Red color and its high stand-up collar, perfect length and side pockets for essential hand-warming. However, what sets this fashion-forward jacket apart from other puffers is an important bonus feature. Should you get warm while wearing this bright beauty, it has interior straps that allow you to slide the jacket behind your shoulders. Brilliant! There’s also an interior snap pocket for holding small essentials. It’s is a great, functional piece for any wardrobe, and I highly recommend it.

carbon38.com/product/takara-puffer-carbon-red

WEARABLE NOW

lululemon – Align Crop 23” – Wild Thing Camo Deep Coal Multi Crop Pant – $88

While you may think all workout pants are the same, consider choosing a high-quality piece from the Align collection by lululemon. The buttery soft fabric used in these pants, along with a high-waisted feature, is flattering, comfortable and on-trend. Lululemon creates pieces that will last, and the price is worth the quality. Find a fantastic array of lululemon at any Village Health Clubs location in the Valley. Non-members are welcome to shop at the Village, and members receive an extra 10 percent off their purchase. Shop local is my motto!

shop.lululemon.com/p/womens-leggings/Align-Crop-23

WEAR NOW AND WOW

Adidas By Stella McCartney – Ultraboost X S – $230

This fabulous sneaker from Adidas by Stella McCartney brings a new perspective on pattern and texture to running shoes. The Ultraboost X S has a distinctive pebbled sole with leopard-spotted cushioning, while the Velcro straps make them edgy and fashion-forward. They are not only great-looking but also comfortable and functional. I love them!

carbon38.com/product/ultraboost-x-s