Style Unlocked: The Collector

Kate Wells Amasses Memories and Hermès

Kate Wells, the CEO of the Children’s Museum of Phoenix, gathers love, memories and Hermès scarves wherever she goes.

She grew up in South Florida, wearing colorful Lily Pulitzer shifts. Those early fashionable days led to a lifelong love of color, beauty and exuberance.

Wells has lived in Arizona since high school, with a short break to attend the University of San Diego. Married for 28 years, she and her husband Jeff have two daughters, Tesla and Phoebe. Phoebe, 20, was at our photoshoot and is as lovely as her mother.

The two have a wonderful bond and shared many family memories.

One such memory stemmed from the 2009–2010 trip Kate and Jeff took with their young daughters. The plan was to travel to 22 countries in 14 months, following the sun. But here’s the kicker: Each family member could bring whatever they needed, but everyone had to carry their items in their personal backpack.

It’s this mix of passion and pragmatism that makes Wells so alluring. “For me, fashion goes hand in hand with design,” she said. “It transcends what I wear and is more about what I surround myself with. Of course, my clothes, shoes, jewelry and accessories fall into the ‘fashion’ category, but so do the throw blankets I snuggle in, the cups I sip tea out of, and even the sheets on my bed. I’m a visual learner, and great design feeds my soul.”

Fortunately, her early years in Florida helped forge a style that works well in Arizona. “I’m not afraid of color, and I dread close-toed shoes,” she said. “Fun is the first order of business at my work so boldly colored dresses and a great pair of nude heels are pretty much my uniform.”

Another staple she swears by on weekends and when traveling is linen. “Wide-legged linen pants and almost any kind of top are comfy and chic, go well with everything from a bathing suit to a sequined tank, and roll perfectly in a weekender,” Wells said.

As for her signature splurge, it’s one similarly favored by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Queen Elizabeth II and Grace Kelly: Hermès scarves. “When I wear a pretty scarf, I feel like I’m sharing my day with a beautiful piece of art,” Wells said. “Hermès, to me, is the pinnacle of man-made detail, and every one of their scarves is a little masterpiece.”

Wearing the scarves makes Wells feel confident, nostalgic and attractive. “I find that scarves amplify my mood as well as my outfit,” she said. “I’ll throw one on a purse, or wear as a belt for a pop of color, and it just brightens my day. But I’ve also worn one on my head — pirate-style — to a gala and felt sassy and bold all night long.”

Her collection brings back memories of where and when she purchased them. Her first Hermès scarf came from a shop called Le Monde du Voyage in the Paris Flea Market that sells vintage Hermès. “My dad and I spent forever ogling them all, and he treated me to a butterfly and flower beauty called Farandole. I was forever hooked,” she said.

Another favorite is her Astrologie/Dies et Hore, an orchid-colored scarf festooned with the sun and astrological chart. Wells found it when she and her family were backpacking around the world on a tiny budget. “I found this scarf in an upscale secondhand boutique in Wellington, New Zealand, and splurged on it,” Wells said. “It really upped my hiking wardrobe and became my favorite souvenir of the entire trip.”

A new addition is already a favorite. “I turned 50 this summer and my best friend and soul sister Natascha Ovando-Karadsheh gifted me Naissance d’une Idée (Birth of an Idea) because it reminded her of me and my endless pursuit of the nascent idea.” It’s in Pantone’s 2020 color of the year Classic Blue, which encourages us “to expand our thinking; challenging us to think more deeply, increase our perspective and open the flow of communication.”

“Perfect for this year, I think!” Wells said.

On that note, in this unusual year, Wells has found another use for her scarves. “Early on, when masks weren’t readily available, I kept my Sur un Tapis Volant (On a Flying Carpet) tied to my purse, so I could wear it when I went into stores,” she said. “It’s not simple to wash, so I sadly started wearing far less interesting masks. Hermès has a washable silk scarf out now, though. I’m thinking it might be a good investment.”

This kind of open-minded embrace of the world makes Wells the thoughtful leader she is. Back in late 2019, she had the chance to walk the Camino de Santiago in northwestern Spain by herself and reflect on the first 50 years of her life. “Gratitude and humility at the privilege I have enjoyed because of where I was born and the color of my skin is something that I thought about a lot, and continue to unpack and learn about as the world faces immense challenges,” she said. “I decided upon my return that I would find more time to volunteer in our community. I hope others find inspiration to channel their energy toward making positive changes that benefit others.”

And while Wells enjoys and appreciates having pretty things like scarves and opportunities to travel, “having the opportunity to be of service to others is what really brings richness to my life,” she said.