Style Unlocked: The Bubbly Blonde’s Best Buys for Fall

{living fashionably}

Believe it or not, fall is around the corner and it’s time to start thinking about seasonal changes to our wardrobe. After the past few months, we all could use some fun ideas and my eyes have been glued to the runways online. I can hardly contain my excitement after seeing the “it” colors that include lilac, seafoam green and tan. For a fashionable look, try adding one of these fresh shades to your wardrobe with the items that follow. Time to get your wallets out and shop!

Big Bucks But Worth It

DITA

Nightbird-One sunglasses | $660

Sunglasses are an important staple in our wardrobes, and right now, they’re more popular than ever. A local Scottsdale boutique, Eyes on Hayden, provides a fresh take on luxury eye care and eyewear and has glasses for every occasion.

A standout is these beautiful Nightbird-One by DITA sunglasses, which are sculpted to mirror the grace of wings extended in flight. Nightbird-One’s innovative titanium double frame builds on years of experimentation with titanium construction, delivering a lightweight, high-quality pair of sunglasses. Many A-list celebrities wear and adore this eyewear brand, and I can understand why. They’re worth the splurge and you may even feel like a celebrity yourself when wearing them.

Eyes on Hayden; 8240 N. Hayden Road, Ste. B100, Scottsdale | eyesonhayden.com

Buy It Now

WeWoreWhat

High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans | $148

Gracing a lot of the fall 2020 runways are jeans. But these aren’t the tight jeans we’ve seen for the last decade. Instead, think back to the 70s and 80s, yes, think wide-leg, high-waisted, flared and bootleg jeans. I love these flattering WeWoreWhat High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans. Not only are they a fresh look, but they are under $150 and have light fading and distressed detail. Measuring 22” at the knee and 22” at the leg opening, they’re truly a straight, wide-leg style. I picture them with a crop top, sneakers and a short gold necklace for a casual look or with a fitted tank and a cropped blazer, heels and gold necklace for a night out.

Revolve | revolve.com

Brilliant Bargain

Fashion Masks | $13

During these times, we’re doing our part to stay healthy and protect others. Face masks are now an essential item and something that have become part of our daily lives. The fashion masks from Demery Jayne Collections are not only beautiful but very comfortable and eye-catching. They go well with anything and are a great mask for fall.

Demery Jayne Collections | demeryjaynecollections.com