SRP Employees Volunteer 30,000 hours $100,000 for Nonprofits through ‘Dollars for Doers’ Program

SRP employees gave of their time and turned volunteer hours into much-needed funds for the nonprofit organizations they assist through the SRP Dollars for Doers program.



“We are pleased to share that in 2019, 180 SRP employees volunteered 29,654 hours at 149 nonprofit agencies, which resulted in $99,500 in grants to those respective organizations,” said Andrea Moreno, SRP’s manager of Community Outreach. “Even amid the pandemic, our employees continue to give back by finding at-home opportunities such as writing cards of affirmation, letters of encouragement and clipping magazines for Free Arts for Abused Children, among so many other ways.”

SRP’s Dollars for Doers program contributes funds, ranging from $250 to $1,000, directly to community nonprofits based upon the number of volunteer hours donated during the calendar year by SRP employees. The grant program is designed to provide funding to nonprofit agencies that are also supported by the volunteer efforts of SRP employees.

SRP employees contributed to the community in a number of ways, including:

coaching youth football, baseball, soccer and swimming,

providing children with special needs horse therapy rides,

ushering during arts and cultural events,

preparing meals for those in need,

mentoring and providing leadership to youth

serving on local nonprofit boards and

assisting schools through parent-teacher organizations and booster clubs

“SOUNDS Academy provides music education to students in the Phoenix metro area. As a beneficiary we thank SRP employees for helping us to put instruments into the hands of students, introduce students to unique musical experiences, and teach creativity, leadership, perseverance, resilience and teamwork through music education,” said Kirk Johnson, founder, chief executive officer and teaching artist of SOUNDS Academy. “With the continued support of companies and employees like SRP, we can unlock the lifelong potential of children through music education.”

