SRP Accepting Applications from Valley Nonprofits Interested in Receiving a Free Solar System

From now through July 18, 2021, Salt River Project is inviting qualifying Valley nonprofits to apply for the chance to receive a solar covered parking structure provided by the SRP Solar for Nonprofits program.

Since 2007, the SRP program has awarded 52 solar system installations that have collectively helped nonprofits save more than $600,000 while providing renewable, emission-free energy for their buildings. Recipients of this program can produce some of their own energy to power their operations which helps them operate more sustainably and save on energy bills.

“Our local nonprofits provide so many essential services to our communities,” said Kathleen Munroe, SRP manager of Distributed Energy Programs. “SRP’s Solar for Nonprofits program is possible through the contributions of SRP’s customers. These contributions not only increase the amount of renewable energy on our system but also support nonprofit agencies by allowing them to direct more resources to those they serve.”

Adding more renewable resources to the community and the state of Arizona is a major objective for SRP, having recently announced it will expand utility-scale solar resources to 2,025 megawatts (MW) by the year 2025, more than double SRP’s original solar commitment made at the end of 2018.

The Solar for Nonprofits program is funded by SRP and customers who contribute as little as $3 a month to the SRP Solar for Nonprofits program. Those who contribute are giving to a cause that helps reduce local carbon emissions and defray energy costs for nonprofits, allowing them to focus more on their community-oriented objectives.

The recipient will be announced and notified by Sept. 3, 2021, and will receive a free solar energy system complete with installation, a shade structure that the solar panels will be installed on top of, and two years of free solar system maintenance from SRP.

To qualify, nonprofit applicants must be designated 501(c)(3) organizations, have their headquarters based within SRP’s electric service territory and have a parking structure or a parking lot to which SRP can add a donated structure. Additional eligibility requirements, the application form and more information on the SRP Solar for Nonprofits program can be found at srpnet.com/environment/solarfornonprofits/nonprofit-application.