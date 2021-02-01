Spirit of Children Donates $176,210 to Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Spirit of Children last week donated $176,210 to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

The funds make hospital stays easier for young patients and their families through non-medical treatment and healing play. Proceeds were collected at the register at 20+ pop-up Spirit Halloween stores in Arizona. One hundred percent of local donations stay in the Valley.

To date, the Spirit of Children program has raised approximately $1,200,000 for Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Funding enables the hospital’s Child Life staff to acquire the best tools, education and training as well as support hiring additional Child Life Specialists, extending Child Life hours of operation and providing full-time Child Life specialists in the emergency department and other areas of the hospital.

Additionally, funding helps the Child Life department purchase sensory, educational and entertainment items such as interactive bubble rovers, illuminated wall panels, fiber optic tunnels, iPads and toys used for distraction during procedures. Spirit of Children funding has also helped hospitals create dedicated playrooms, teen lounges and separate family spaces for long hospital visits.

The donation follows an alternate in-hospital Halloween celebration for pediatric patients made possible by Spirit of Children Halloween Care packages sent to all 147 partner hospitals in October. Phoenix Children’s Hospital patients enjoyed reverse trick-or-treating and other contactless activities with costumes activities and treat bags donated by Spirit of Children. In past years, Spirit Halloween volunteers hosted in-person celebrations at nearly 100 partner hospitals. Due to the pandemic, visitors were restricted from visiting hospitals to protect the health of both young patients, hospital staff and Spirit volunteers.

SpiritofChildren.com