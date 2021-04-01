Special Pets Celebrated at 18th Annual HERO Awards

Tracy Howell, Roger & Leanna Taylor, Executive Director of The Arizona Pet Project

The Event: 18th Annual HERO Virtual Awards benefiting The Arizona Pet Project

Service to the Community Hero Award: Roger the Therapy Cat // Animal Survivor Hero Award: Harley // Loyal Companion Hero Award: The Cunningham Crew // Animal Hero Award: Finn

Human Hero Award: Ginny Jontes, Founder of Heidi’s Village

Event Sponsors: Lulu’s Fund // People Saving Pets // Hempz // Lindsay Fricks // North&Co. // The Larry PHX // Conceptually Social Catering // Wylie Coyote // Kaizen // Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Event Date: March 25, 2021

Notable Moment: The story of Karina and her animal crew was so incredibly touching as we learned more about her home life and animals during their tough times. The Arizona Pet Project came to their rescue to help get them back on their feet and aid Karina in getting her beloved pets in her arms once again.

Photos courtesy of The Arizona Pet Project & Frontdoors Media

Honoree Ginny Jontes, Founder of Heidi’s Village

Ian Schwartz, CBS 5 Morning Meteorologist

Kris & Jason Walt, Harley and Valerie Kime Trujillo

Karina Cunningham & one of her furry friends