- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center Receives $4M GiftPosted 3 days ago
- Valley of the Sun United Way Announces Plans for ‘Mighty Change‘ and $25M GiftPosted 6 days ago
- 79-Year-Old Guinness World Record Holder Raising Funds for Homeless Families + VeteransPosted 1 week ago
- BHHS Legacy Foundation Presents Kids in Focus with $84,500 Grant for Mentoring ProgramPosted 1 week ago
- Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Achieves $500 Million MilestonePosted 2 weeks ago
- Animal Welfare Organizations Partner to Form Pet Housing Help AZ Task ForcePosted 2 weeks ago
Special Pets Celebrated at 18th Annual HERO Awards
The Event: 18th Annual HERO Virtual Awards benefiting The Arizona Pet Project
Service to the Community Hero Award: Roger the Therapy Cat // Animal Survivor Hero Award: Harley // Loyal Companion Hero Award: The Cunningham Crew // Animal Hero Award: Finn
Human Hero Award: Ginny Jontes, Founder of Heidi’s Village
Event Sponsors: Lulu’s Fund // People Saving Pets // Hempz // Lindsay Fricks // North&Co. // The Larry PHX // Conceptually Social Catering // Wylie Coyote // Kaizen // Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Event Date: March 25, 2021
Notable Moment: The story of Karina and her animal crew was so incredibly touching as we learned more about her home life and animals during their tough times. The Arizona Pet Project came to their rescue to help get them back on their feet and aid Karina in getting her beloved pets in her arms once again.
To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.
Photos courtesy of The Arizona Pet Project & Frontdoors Media