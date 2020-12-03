Don't miss
SpeakEasy Event Showcases Talent from SOUNDS Academy
Posted By Frontdoors Media on December 3, 2020
The Event: The SpeakEasy
The Cause: SOUNDS Academy
Event Date: October 17, 2020
Corporate Sponsor: Thrivent
Dollars raised: $12,200
Notable Moment: Guests learned more about SOUNDS Academy, played Trivia and “Mafia”, and heard performances from SOUNDS Academy students. Watch a featured performance from Ms. Angulo by clicking here.
To see the 2020 SOUNDS Academy Benefit Concert, click here.
Photos Courtesy of SOUNDS Academy