SpeakEasy Event Showcases Talent from SOUNDS Academy

Share
Posted By on December 3, 2020

The Event: The SpeakEasy

The Cause: SOUNDS Academy

Event Date: October 17, 2020

Corporate Sponsor: Thrivent

Dollars raised: $12,200

Notable Moment: Guests learned more about SOUNDS Academy, played Trivia and “Mafia”, and heard performances from SOUNDS Academy students. Watch a featured performance from Ms. Angulo by clicking here.

To see the 2020 SOUNDS Academy Benefit Concert, click here.

Photos Courtesy of SOUNDS Academy

Kirk Johnson, Founder, Director & Teaching Artist
Mr. Rojas
Ms. Angulo
Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.