SpeakEasy Event Showcases Talent from SOUNDS Academy

The Event: The SpeakEasy

The Cause: SOUNDS Academy

Event Date: October 17, 2020

Corporate Sponsor: Thrivent

Dollars raised: $12,200

Notable Moment: Guests learned more about SOUNDS Academy, played Trivia and “Mafia”, and heard performances from SOUNDS Academy students. Watch a featured performance from Ms. Angulo by clicking here.

To see the 2020 SOUNDS Academy Benefit Concert, click here.

Photos Courtesy of SOUNDS Academy

Kirk Johnson, Founder, Director & Teaching Artist

Mr. Rojas