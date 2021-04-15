Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center Expanding to Scottsdale

Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center is expanding its footprint to Scottsdale, occupying space in the Paiute Neighborhood Center (6535 E. Osborn Road), a City of Scottsdale-operated community that features social, recreational, cultural and educational programs and services.

With a goal opening date of early summer, SARRC will offer several of its long-term programs to individuals with autism and their families who live within a 25-mile radius of the new Scottsdale Paiute Campus.

The campus will initially feature two of SARRC’s comprehensive intervention programs, including the Comprehensive Behavioral Program — a program where one-on-one treatment is implemented in the home and in the community, as well as the Community School — an inclusive preschool for both children with autism spectrum disorder and typically developing children ages 18 months to 5 years.

“We are grateful to our friends at the City of Scottsdale who have made SARRC’s newest campus possible,” said Daniel Openden, SARRC president and CEO. “In 2019, we announced a bold vision of becoming a statewide organization by 2030, and through this supportive partnership, we are one step closer to realizing that vision.”

The South Scottsdale location was selected for several reasons, including a welcoming, permanent environment for clients and their families, a supportive community environment, easy access to families, and ample space as the campus will also support administrative staff and feature multiple therapy rooms.

“The Paiute Neighborhood Center offers an exceptional resource to neighboring areas and we are confident that SARRC’s presence will also provide valuable resources and services to these same families,” said Openden. “We look forward to being part of this thriving, diverse and supportive community.”

Through the support of Executive Council Charities, a nonprofit dedicated to helping youth, SARRC’s Scottsdale Paiute Campus was selected as the organization’s Special Project for 2021—providing in-kind services that will reduce construction and design costs through their professional connections.

The Scottsdale Paiute Campus marks SARRC’s fourth location, with two campuses in Phoenix and one in Tempe.