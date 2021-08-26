Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center Announces Collaborative New Community Campaign

To signify the 1 in 71 children identified with autism in Arizona, Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) is introducing YES Day for Autism™, a 71-day fundraising and awareness campaign.

Teams have the chance to recruit team members and fundraise leading up to an in-person community event on Oct. 24 at Tempe Beach Park that celebrates what’s possible when we work together, share resources and collaborate effectively to say “yes” for people with autism and their families. Attendees are also encouraged to discover more than 25 on-site autism service providers and community resources.

“YES Day for Autism™ was inspired by the idea of bringing people and partners across Arizona together to create more supportive, inclusive communities for children, teens and adults with autism,” said SARRC president and CEO Daniel Openden. “And while we just launched in August, we’re enormously excited about how YES Day has been received and the progress the movement has made already.”

Established in 1997, SARRC is an internationally recognized nonprofit that conducts innovative research, provides evidence-based practices, disseminates effective training and builds inclusive communities for individuals with autism and their families. SARRC is dedicated to autism research, education, evidence-based treatment and community outreach. Additionally, SARRC is one of the only autism organizations in the world that provides a lifetime of services for individuals and their families while also conducting cutting-edge research.

To learn more, visit yesdayforautism.org or autismcenter.org.