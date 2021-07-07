Sojourner Center Receives Trauma Certification to Support Healing

Sojourner Center, which provides safety and support to survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse and human trafficking, is now a trauma-informed certified organization.

On June 16, the Arizona Trauma Institute presented Sojourner Center with the certification, marking the completion of a 2-year process that educated employees and evaluated all inner-workings of the agency through a trauma-informed lens. The intent was to better understand and lessen the effects of trauma and to create a sustainable trauma-informed culture.

Co-directors Julie Peterson and Bailey DeRoest recognize the prevalence of trauma in the community and encouraged the agency-wide shift to best provide services for those seeking support.

“Providing services that best align with the needs of our community has always been a cornerstone at Sojourner Center,” Peterson said. “The more we learn about trauma and the impacts it has, the better we can counter those impacts and provide opportunities for healing.”

DeRoest said that attaining certification is just the beginning of an ongoing evolution in the agency’s culture. “We are very proud of the commitment and resilience of our team and the meaningful work that has been done. Our understanding of trauma will enhance the Sojourner experience for our participants and our staff.”

Arizona Trauma Institute works with organizations throughout the United States to help them become certified trauma-informed organizations. According to Arizona Trauma Institute, less than 20 nonprofits in Arizona are trauma certified.

“I am extraordinarily proud of the trauma-healing journey Sojourner staff and leadership have accomplished, improving the lives of the staff and those that they serve,” said Robert Rhoton, Psy.D., CEO of Arizona Trauma Institute, LLC. “There are many organizations that have had a variety of trauma-based training for staff, but few that have gone through the process of looking at every aspect of their organization to make sure it is aligned with principles and practices that encourage the healing and resilience of their employees as well as those they serve in the community.”

The training was made possible by the generous support of BHHS Legacy Foundation.

sojournercenter.org