Sojourner Center Honors Ward Simpson at ‘Together We Thrive’ during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Stuart Lazar

The Event: Together We Thrive

The Cause: Sojourner Center

Event Date: Thursday, October 15, 2020

Emcee: Ramsey Bergeron

Top Sponsors: Crest Insurance, Engelman Berger PC and Jaybird Media

Honoree: Ward Simpson, recipient of the Stuart Lazar Lifetime Ambassador Award

Keynote Speaker: Heather Grossman, domestic violence survivor and author of Paralyzed in Paradise

Notable Moments: Heather shared her emotional story about her grim past, her survivorship and how she is helping other women transition out of domestic violence situations. A replay of the program is available at sojournercenter.org/together-we-thrive.

Photos Courtesy of Sojourner Center

Honoree Ward Simpson

Jodi Polanski of Lost Our Home Pet Rescue

Keynote Speaker Heather Grossman

Emcee Ramsey Bergeron

Cindy Quenneville, Sojourner Center Executive Director