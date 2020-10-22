Sojourner Center Honors Ward Simpson at ‘Together We Thrive’ during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Share
Posted By on October 22, 2020
Stuart Lazar

The Event: Together We Thrive

The Cause: Sojourner Center

Event Date: Thursday, October 15, 2020

Emcee: Ramsey Bergeron

Top Sponsors: Crest Insurance, Engelman Berger PC and Jaybird Media

Honoree: Ward Simpson, recipient of the Stuart Lazar Lifetime Ambassador Award

Keynote Speaker: Heather Grossman, domestic violence survivor and author of Paralyzed in Paradise

Notable Moments: Heather shared her emotional story about her grim past, her survivorship and how she is helping other women transition out of domestic violence situations. A replay of the program is available at sojournercenter.org/together-we-thrive.

Photos Courtesy of Sojourner Center

Honoree Ward Simpson
Jodi Polanski of Lost Our Home Pet Rescue
Keynote Speaker Heather Grossman
Emcee Ramsey Bergeron
Cindy Quenneville, Sojourner Center Executive Director
Behind the Scenes with Ramsey Bergeron, Stuart Lazar and Ward Simpson
Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.