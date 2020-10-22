Don't miss
Sojourner Center Honors Ward Simpson at ‘Together We Thrive’ during Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Posted By Frontdoors Media on October 22, 2020
The Event: Together We Thrive
The Cause: Sojourner Center
Event Date: Thursday, October 15, 2020
Emcee: Ramsey Bergeron
Top Sponsors: Crest Insurance, Engelman Berger PC and Jaybird Media
Honoree: Ward Simpson, recipient of the Stuart Lazar Lifetime Ambassador Award
Keynote Speaker: Heather Grossman, domestic violence survivor and author of Paralyzed in Paradise
Notable Moments: Heather shared her emotional story about her grim past, her survivorship and how she is helping other women transition out of domestic violence situations. A replay of the program is available at sojournercenter.org/together-we-thrive.
Photos Courtesy of Sojourner Center