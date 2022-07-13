Visit Good Morning Sunshine

July 13, 2022

The Board of Visitors Announce 2023 Flower Girls 

The Board of Visitors recently announced that 42 high school seniors have accepted the invitation to become 2023 Flower Girls.

These young women will participate in events throughout the schoolyear, including a philanthropic event this fall at The Board of Visitors Ryan House and the 69th Annual Fashion Show Luncheon on Dec. 17, 2022, at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa.

The 2023 Flower Girls will be presented at The Board of Visitors 108th Annual Charity Ball on April 1, 2023, at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa. 

The Board of Visitors 2023 Flower Girls represent five communities across the Valley and two states outside of Arizona, Illinois and New York.

The Flower Girls are:

Eva Allen, Grace Allen, Lillian Ash, Julia Black, Marley Carson, Olivia Charles, Gracie Chester, Jane Dannerbeck, Collins Entz, Lily Hackbarth, Ava Hilsabeck, Lainey Kenly, Anya Kleinlein, Sophia Kohrs, Annie Kopp, Nancy Langmade, Brooke Lehr, Charlotte Lockett, Sydney Lodato, Molly Markham, Grace McClelland, Madigan Moran, Nicolette Moyes, Elle Mullard, Bryn Murphy, Noelle Peterson, Anna Pisoni, Simone Ritchie, Elena Sabow, Taylor Serrano, Ava Shields, Kayla Singer, Holly Small, Bella Tass, Olivia Taylor, Tatiana Treasure, Morgan Ulrich, Lauren Vanderwey, Joan Walton, Maggie Wentworth, Cassie Worth, and Tatum Zerbib  

