Sawyer Aviation Hosts 5th Annual Jet Center Foundation Benefit
The Event: Annual Arizona Jet Center Fundraiser
The Cause: Jet Center Foundation
Event Date: February 26, 2022
Location: Sawyer Aviation Private Hangar at Scottsdale Air Park
Presented By: Arizona Jet Center, Sawyer Aviation & Highline Autos
Dollars Raised: $20,000
Notable Moments: Stylish guests mingled on a crisp Arizona evening while viewing luxury automobiles, private jets, fashion and fine art. Attendees listened to live music while enjoying fare from lavish food and beverage stations. The event’s proceeds benefited four nonprofit organizations: Wines of Humanity, Donate Life AZ, Kettey’s Exchange & Sol Dog Lodge.
Photos courtesy of Sawyer Aviation
More in: Society, Uncategorized