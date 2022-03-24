Visit The Phoenix Symphony leaderboard

March 24, 2022

Sawyer Aviation Hosts 5th Annual Jet Center Foundation Benefit

The Event: Annual Arizona Jet Center Fundraiser

The Cause: Jet Center Foundation

Event Date: February 26, 2022

Location: Sawyer Aviation Private Hangar at Scottsdale Air Park 

Presented By: Arizona Jet Center, Sawyer Aviation & Highline Autos 

Dollars Raised: $20,000 

Notable Moments: Stylish guests mingled on a crisp Arizona evening while viewing luxury automobiles, private jets, fashion and fine art. Attendees listened to live music while enjoying fare from lavish food and beverage stations. The event’s proceeds benefited four nonprofit organizations: Wines of Humanity, Donate Life AZ, Kettey’s Exchange & Sol Dog Lodge. 

Photos courtesy of Sawyer Aviation

Marie Baker & Chad Verdaglio
Kettey’s Exchange Models

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Society, Uncategorized
Visit Genova Detwiler billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Kitchen Doors: Common Ground Culinary, T. Cook’s and Brunch About Town

Kitchen Doors: Common Ground Culinary, T. Cook’s and Brunch About Town

Cover Story: The All-Star

Cover Story: The All-Star

Next Doors: The Gift that Keeps On Giving

Next Doors: The Gift that Keeps On Giving

A Day With Jeri Royce

A Day With Jeri Royce

Back to Top