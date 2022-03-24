Sawyer Aviation Hosts 5th Annual Jet Center Foundation Benefit

Notable Moments: Stylish guests mingled on a crisp Arizona evening while viewing luxury automobiles, private jets, fashion and fine art. Attendees listened to live music while enjoying fare from lavish food and beverage stations. The event’s proceeds benefited four nonprofit organizations: Wines of Humanity, Donate Life AZ, Kettey’s Exchange & Sol Dog Lodge.

About Frontdoors Media Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.