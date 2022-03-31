Visit PHX Architecture (billboard)

March 31, 2022

Child Crisis Arizona Raises $1M at ‘Retro’ Themed Gala

Gina & Randy Papetti, Kathy & Bruce Samuels, Ana Castillo, Anthony Rack, Michelle Rack & Adam Rack

The Event: Iconic — A Retro Evening

The Cause: Child Crisis Arizona 

Event Date: March 19, 2022

Location: Hotel Valley Ho 

Legacy of Love Award Honoree: Earnhardt Auto Centers

Presenting Sponsor: Calum & Tricia DeSouza

Dollars Raised: $1,000,000

Entertainment: Notes from Neptune

Auctioneer: Jeff Maynard 

Notable Moments: To celebrate the organization’s 45th anniversary, guests were transported back in time with outstanding details and fun retro touches throughout the event. From photo ops with life-size cutouts of cultural icons such as Bob Ross, music from the decades, to the whimsical route 66 inspired table decor–no detail was overlooked. Child Crisis Arizona supporters fully embraced the theme, dressing up in their favorite iconic vintage looks.

Guests were inspired by testimonials from those Child Crisis Arizona has helped throughout the years. Event sponsors Calum & Tricia DeSouza and Earnhardt Auto Centers were both moved to make surprise matches. Bid paddles flew in the air too, and Child Crisis Arizona achieved their goal of funding 4,000 nights of safe sleep for teens in the foster car system. 

Photos courtesy of Janelle Etzel Photography and Colleen Katz — Picture in Pixels Photography 

Cal & Tricia DeSouza
Frank Gorman, Michelle Bown, Tahra & Jeff Inman, Jared & Lindsey Miller, Freddie Levine & Terri Hewitt
Yvonne DeBeauville & Roger Hill
Lisa Ricci, CEO Torrie Taj & Jodi Stoken
Iconic Decor

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Society, Uncategorized
Visit Cancer Treatment Centers billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Kitchen Doors: Common Ground Culinary, T. Cook’s and Brunch About Town

Kitchen Doors: Common Ground Culinary, T. Cook’s and Brunch About Town

Cover Story: The All-Star

Cover Story: The All-Star

Next Doors: The Gift that Keeps On Giving

Next Doors: The Gift that Keeps On Giving

A Day With Jeri Royce

A Day With Jeri Royce

Back to Top