Child Crisis Arizona Raises $1M at ‘Retro’ Themed Gala

The Event: Iconic — A Retro Evening

The Cause: Child Crisis Arizona

Event Date: March 19, 2022

Location: Hotel Valley Ho

Legacy of Love Award Honoree: Earnhardt Auto Centers

Presenting Sponsor: Calum & Tricia DeSouza

Dollars Raised: $1,000,000

Entertainment: Notes from Neptune

Auctioneer: Jeff Maynard

Notable Moments: To celebrate the organization’s 45th anniversary, guests were transported back in time with outstanding details and fun retro touches throughout the event. From photo ops with life-size cutouts of cultural icons such as Bob Ross, music from the decades, to the whimsical route 66 inspired table decor–no detail was overlooked. Child Crisis Arizona supporters fully embraced the theme, dressing up in their favorite iconic vintage looks.

Guests were inspired by testimonials from those Child Crisis Arizona has helped throughout the years. Event sponsors Calum & Tricia DeSouza and Earnhardt Auto Centers were both moved to make surprise matches. Bid paddles flew in the air too, and Child Crisis Arizona achieved their goal of funding 4,000 nights of safe sleep for teens in the foster car system.

Photos courtesy of Janelle Etzel Photography and Colleen Katz — Picture in Pixels Photography

Cal & Tricia DeSouza

Frank Gorman, Michelle Bown, Tahra & Jeff Inman, Jared & Lindsey Miller, Freddie Levine & Terri Hewitt

Yvonne DeBeauville & Roger Hill

Lisa Ricci, CEO Torrie Taj & Jodi Stoken