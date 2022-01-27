Brain Injury Alliance Hosts Soirée, Presents Honors and Fabulous Ballroom Dances

The Event: Brainiac Bash

The Cause: Brain Injury Alliance Arizona

Event Date: January 14, 2022

Location: Chateau Luxe

Honorees: Kathy Laurinaitis – Woman of Courage Award | Kelly Sample – Man of Courage Award | Jonathan Hancock – Courageous Veteran Award | Jeremy Roenick – Courageous Athlete Award

Leading Sponsors: Palumbo, Wolfe & Palumbo, Robert Lavinia, Kathy & Johnny Laurinaitis, Bill Pope & SIMS

Dollars Raised: $235,000

Special Dance Performances: Dina Shacknai & Pro Anton Silantev, Barry Goldwater, Jr. & Pro Julie Xander, LaShawn Jenkins & Pro Jasmine Kroll and Carrie Martz & Pro Igor Ustymovych

Emcee: Kyle Kittleson, Host of MedCircle

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: The special ballroom dances were performed by community members in support of the honorees. It turns out learning a new skill like ballroom dancing is a great way to exercise your brain! In the end everyone received an award from the judges as event guests were invited to join the dance floor to celebrate the successful fundraiser.

Photos courtesy of Jessica Simpson Photography & Haute Photography

Honoree Kathy Laurinaitis and her family

Rob Leach, Greg McNamee, Brooke Martz, Megan McNamee, Kevin & Lindsay James, Rebecca & Rob Turner, Meghan & Trevor Wilde

Stacey Romano & Scott Gauthier and their guests

Brie Bella, Risa Kostis & Nikki Bella

Dr. Dina Shacknai, 2021 Brain Health Advisory Council Chair

The Dancers: Barry Goldwater Jr., Julie Xander, Anton Silantev, Dina Shacknai, Carrie Martz, Igor Ustymovych, LaShawn Jenkins & Jasmine Kroll

Casey Mears, Bob Lavinia & Chris Carnal

Tiffany & Jonathan Hancock

Claudia Gerster & Carrie Martz

Kathy Pidgeon & Tom Ambrose

The Judges: Bob Lavinia, Jim Grogan, Jeremy Roenick & Tony Dovolani

LaShawn Jenkins & Jasmine Kroll

Igor Ustymovych, Carrie Martz & Rico DeLargo

Dina Shacknai & Anton Silantev

Barry Goldwater, Jr. & Julie Xander