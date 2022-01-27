Brain Injury Alliance Hosts Soirée, Presents Honors and Fabulous Ballroom Dances
The Event: Brainiac Bash
The Cause: Brain Injury Alliance Arizona
Event Date: January 14, 2022
Location: Chateau Luxe
Honorees: Kathy Laurinaitis – Woman of Courage Award | Kelly Sample – Man of Courage Award | Jonathan Hancock – Courageous Veteran Award | Jeremy Roenick – Courageous Athlete Award
Leading Sponsors: Palumbo, Wolfe & Palumbo, Robert Lavinia, Kathy & Johnny Laurinaitis, Bill Pope & SIMS
Dollars Raised: $235,000
Special Dance Performances: Dina Shacknai & Pro Anton Silantev, Barry Goldwater, Jr. & Pro Julie Xander, LaShawn Jenkins & Pro Jasmine Kroll and Carrie Martz & Pro Igor Ustymovych
Emcee: Kyle Kittleson, Host of MedCircle
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: The special ballroom dances were performed by community members in support of the honorees. It turns out learning a new skill like ballroom dancing is a great way to exercise your brain! In the end everyone received an award from the judges as event guests were invited to join the dance floor to celebrate the successful fundraiser.
Photos courtesy of Jessica Simpson Photography & Haute Photography