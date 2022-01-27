Visit The Phoenix Symphony leaderboard

Jan. 27, 2022

Brain Injury Alliance Hosts Soirée, Presents Honors and Fabulous Ballroom Dances

Honorees Jeremy Roenick, Jonathan Hancock, Kathy Laurinaitis & Kelly Sample

The Event: Brainiac Bash

The Cause: Brain Injury Alliance Arizona

Event Date: January 14, 2022

Location: Chateau Luxe

Honorees: Kathy Laurinaitis – Woman of Courage Award | Kelly Sample – Man of Courage Award | Jonathan Hancock – Courageous Veteran Award | Jeremy Roenick – Courageous Athlete Award

Leading Sponsors:  Palumbo, Wolfe & Palumbo, Robert Lavinia, Kathy & Johnny Laurinaitis, Bill Pope & SIMS

Dollars Raised: $235,000

Special Dance Performances: Dina Shacknai & Pro Anton Silantev, Barry Goldwater, Jr. & Pro Julie Xander, LaShawn Jenkins & Pro Jasmine Kroll and Carrie Martz & Pro Igor Ustymovych

Emcee: Kyle Kittleson, Host of MedCircle

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: The special ballroom dances were performed by community members in support of the honorees. It turns out learning a new skill like ballroom dancing is a great way to exercise your brain! In the end everyone received an award from the judges as event guests were invited to join the dance floor to celebrate the successful fundraiser. 

Photos courtesy of Jessica Simpson Photography & Haute Photography

Honoree Kathy Laurinaitis and her family
Rob Leach, Greg McNamee, Brooke Martz, Megan McNamee, Kevin & Lindsay James, Rebecca & Rob Turner, Meghan & Trevor Wilde
Stacey Romano & Scott Gauthier and their guests
Brie Bella, Risa Kostis & Nikki Bella
Dr. Dina Shacknai, 2021 Brain Health Advisory Council Chair
The Dancers: Barry Goldwater Jr., Julie Xander, Anton Silantev, Dina Shacknai, Carrie Martz, Igor Ustymovych, LaShawn Jenkins & Jasmine Kroll
Casey Mears, Bob Lavinia & Chris Carnal
Tiffany & Jonathan Hancock
Claudia Gerster & Carrie Martz
Kathy Pidgeon & Tom Ambrose
The Judges: Bob Lavinia, Jim Grogan, Jeremy Roenick & Tony Dovolani
LaShawn Jenkins & Jasmine Kroll
Igor Ustymovych, Carrie Martz & Rico DeLargo
Dina Shacknai & Anton Silantev
Barry Goldwater, Jr. & Julie Xander
The Hallier Table & Honoree Jonathan Hancock

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Society
Visit Molina billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Cover Story: Music is the Muse

Cover Story: Music is the Muse

Kitchen Doors: Health and Flavor Come Together, Happy Lunar New Year and More

Kitchen Doors: Health and Flavor Come Together, Happy Lunar New Year and More

Next Doors: A Place to Be Well

Next Doors: A Place to Be Well

Nourishing Mind, Body and Soul

Nourishing Mind, Body and Soul

Back to Top