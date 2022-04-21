Visit Genova Detwiler billboard

April 21, 2022

BeePositive Hosts Poker Tournament in Support of LLS

Tim Regan & Lindsey Schwartz

The Event: BeePositive Charity Poker Tournament

The Cause: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Event Date: March 26, 2022

Sponsors:  Valentine Group, 1st Rate Home Mortgage, Great American Title Company, Pivot Lending Group, Jeremy Kuhn, Ray Richmond, Chef Tony & ROXX Vodka

Caterer: Tukee’s Tamales Catering

Notable Moments:  The inaugural benefit Poker Tournament was held at a private residence in Scottsdale in support of “Woman of the Year” candidate Lindsay Schwartz’s 10-week fundraising competition. Seventy supporters were in attendance to enjoy the poker competition, an auction and tamales. Three players battled it out at the end to win exciting prizes, including a trip to Antiqua, and World Series of Poker event tickets. 

Photos courtesy of Letty Garcia Photography

Leukemia Survivor Jeremy Kuhn & Aliesha Kuhn
BeePositive Poker Action
Event Attendees Applaud the Winners

