$225,000 ‘Dress-A-Child’ Grant Announced at Assistance League of Phoenix Annual Gala

The Event: Once Upon a Time – the 51st Annual Celebration of Caring

The Cause: Assistance League of Phoenix

Event Date: March 25, 2022

Location: Chateau Luxe

Presenting Sponsors: Desert Financial Credit Union & The Carroll & Marguerite Wheeler Foundation

Honoree for Excellence in Philanthropy Award: Jeffrey Meshey, CEO Desert Financial

Chair: Susan Frank

Dollars Raised: $500,000+

Emcee: Steve Irvin of ABC15

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: This year’s imaginative theme and ‘storybook presentation’ represented a well-designed, integrated look and format for the evening. The organization hosted an informative program in which each topic was presented ‘chapter by chapter’ in keeping with the event theme. In addition to the reported event proceeds, a $225,000 matching grant by BHHS Legacy Foundation was announced for the evening’s ‘Dress-a-Child’ fundraising campaign.

Photos courtesy of Keith & Melissa Photographers

Cheryl & Bob Nanberg with Pam Dooly & Maxine Henig

Peggy Baze & David Bruner

Cathy Frye, Gina Agee, Stephanie Chastain & Cathy Byram

Susan Thomas & Dick Barnhart

Barbara Barr Hood, Sebastien Ribakare & Aimee Runyon

Honorable Scott McCoy & Kelly Barr

Vicky & Kevin Hart with Mark & Pam Giannonatti

Judy Mullin & Jill Porter

Dennis Hood & Barbara Barr Hood with Pam & Dick Cahal