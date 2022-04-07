Visit Walt Danley (billboard)

April 7, 2022

$225,000 ‘Dress-A-Child’ Grant Announced at Assistance League of Phoenix Annual Gala

Honoree Jeff Meshey & Aimee Runyon

The Event: Once Upon a Time – the 51st Annual Celebration of Caring

The Cause:  Assistance League of Phoenix            

Event Date: March 25, 2022

Location: Chateau Luxe

Presenting Sponsors: Desert Financial Credit Union & The Carroll & Marguerite Wheeler Foundation

Honoree for Excellence in Philanthropy Award: Jeffrey Meshey, CEO Desert Financial

Chair: Susan Frank

Dollars Raised: $500,000+

Emcee: Steve Irvin of ABC15

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: This year’s imaginative theme and ‘storybook presentation’ represented a well-designed, integrated look and format for the evening. The organization hosted an informative program in which each topic was presented ‘chapter by chapter’ in keeping with the event theme. In addition to the reported event proceeds, a $225,000 matching grant by BHHS Legacy Foundation was announced for the evening’s ‘Dress-a-Child’ fundraising campaign. 

Photos courtesy of Keith & Melissa Photographers

Cheryl & Bob Nanberg with Pam Dooly & Maxine Henig
Peggy Baze & David Bruner
Cathy Frye, Gina Agee, Stephanie Chastain & Cathy Byram
Susan Thomas & Dick Barnhart
Barbara Barr Hood, Sebastien Ribakare & Aimee Runyon
Honorable Scott McCoy & Kelly Barr
Vicky & Kevin Hart with Mark & Pam Giannonatti
Judy Mullin & Jill Porter
Dennis Hood & Barbara Barr Hood with Pam & Dick Cahal
CEO Aimee Runyon with Emcee Steve Irvin

