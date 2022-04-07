$225,000 ‘Dress-A-Child’ Grant Announced at Assistance League of Phoenix Annual Gala
The Event: Once Upon a Time – the 51st Annual Celebration of Caring
The Cause: Assistance League of Phoenix
Event Date: March 25, 2022
Location: Chateau Luxe
Presenting Sponsors: Desert Financial Credit Union & The Carroll & Marguerite Wheeler Foundation
Honoree for Excellence in Philanthropy Award: Jeffrey Meshey, CEO Desert Financial
Chair: Susan Frank
Dollars Raised: $500,000+
Emcee: Steve Irvin of ABC15
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: This year’s imaginative theme and ‘storybook presentation’ represented a well-designed, integrated look and format for the evening. The organization hosted an informative program in which each topic was presented ‘chapter by chapter’ in keeping with the event theme. In addition to the reported event proceeds, a $225,000 matching grant by BHHS Legacy Foundation was announced for the evening’s ‘Dress-a-Child’ fundraising campaign.
Photos courtesy of Keith & Melissa Photographers