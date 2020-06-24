Social Worker Joins Arizona Humane Society’s Pet Resource Center

Thanks to a grant from Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust, Arizona Humane Society is helping to bridge the gap for pet owners in crisis by adding a social worker to AHS’ Pet Resource Center.

Jenna Diaz, a Resource Navigator (social worker), will work to reduce animal relinquishment by providing sustainable, long-term solutions for pet owners in crisis.

Launched in 2014, AHS’ Pet Resource Center was one of the first models in the country to address animal-surrender intervention efforts in a proactive way to keep pets in homes with their owners.

“We learned early on that we can’t care for pets if we don’t care for those on the other end of the leash as well … the people,” said Dr. Steven Hansen, AHS’ president and CEO. “This vital funding from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust has enabled us to create a sustainable link through our Resource Navigator and Real Time Solutions Fund so that we can continue to bridge the gap between pet owners in need and the human services resources available to them when in crisis situations.”

In the last six years, the Pet Resource Center has grown to include 10 bilingual, trained specialists responsible for managing more than 60,000 inbound calls and live chat messages, 30,000 outbound calls, and surrender-intervention applications via AHS’ website.

“The human and animal bond is comforting and life-affirming. In times of crisis, it can be essential for one’s emotional and mental well-being. The Trust has supported the Pet Resource Center since 2015 because it helps keep people and their animal companions together. With Jenna joining the team, the Resource Center can now go deeper, helping pet owners find additional resources to stabilize their personal well-being,” said Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust trustee Lisa Shover Kackley.