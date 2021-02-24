Social Venture Partners Arizona to Invest in Three Nonprofits

Read Better Be Better students.

Social Venture Partners Arizona has announced new alliances with three Arizona nonprofits to invest in and help further their missions.



Read Better Be Better is joining Social Venture Partners Arizona as its newest full-time investee. The organization connects young Readers and youth Leaders to inspire a love of literacy and learning, and students who graduate from the RBBB program grow in reading comprehension, confidence, enjoyment of reading, leadership, and critical thinking.



Arizona is ranked 45th in the nation for childhood literacy, and 48th for pre-K-12th education, so RBBB is working to make an impact on reading comprehension.

RBBB was founded in 2014 as a response to Arizona’s literacy crisis. Starting with just two schools and 28 students, RBBB is currently providing programming to 67 schools and have impacted almost 6,000 students over the past 6 years! One of RBBB’s inflection points was their 2016 participation in SVPAZ’s Fast Pitch event.

Additionally, SVPAZ will be supplying Furnishing Dignity and Back to School Clothing Drive with one-time grants of $2,500, and will assist the organizations in connecting with the community.

Furnishing Dignity provides home furnishings for people transitioning from a shelter or foster care. As the organization looks for more warehouse space and increases its marketing efforts, it will also work to impact families in need and ensure that children are safe and supported in their homes.

Back to School Clothing Drive provides clean clothes, shoes, and a backpack with school supplies to high-need children throughout Arizona.

